Master Naturalists share information about Monarch Butterflies

On Oct. 16, 2021 several members of Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter met at the Bandera Natural History Museum in Bandera and gave a very informative presentation to visitors to the museum about Monarch butterflies. The Monarchs are migrating through the Hill Country now and Oct. 16 was Monarch Migration Day.
“Thanks to all,” said Janis Arterbury, the lead on the Outreach Event. “We had plenty of information from posters and brochures, as well as Alixix McRobert’s live Monarch egg and live stage 1, 2 and 5 Instar caterpillar stages. Teresa Coleman had books and charts available for the public to see and Sarah Hillburn shared her amazing experiences in teaching children about the Monarchs.”
Texas Master Naturalist, Hill Country Chapter is one of 48 regional Texas Master Naturalist volunteer corps. Our chapter serves Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Menard, Real, and San Saba counties.
Members receive comprehensive training in natural resource management specific to the Texas Hill Country and share their knowledge to promote conservation and good stewardship in their communities. The chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization. The chapter is currently accepting applications for the Training Class of 2022, so anyone interested in becoming a Texas Master Naturalist, please refer to the website at https://txmn.org/hillcountry/ for information on how to fill out and submit an application.
