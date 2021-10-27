Rabid raccoon makes contact with pet dog in residential area

Just about 2 days shy of a month since the county’s last reported case of rabies, Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens announced today that the 9th case of 2021 has been confirmed.
Givens said his department received a report on Oct. 21 that a raccoon had come into contact with a property owner’s dog on Laurel Way, which is located off of TX-27, southeast of Kerrville.
A KCAS officer picked up the specimen the same day and it was sent for testing on Monday, Oct. 25. “We heard today, Oct. 27, that the zoological lab confirmed the raccoon had rabies,” Givens said.
“We had notified the homeowner the necessary protocol that is to be followed after a pet comes into contact with a rabid animal,” he added.
Any dog or cat that is bitten or comes into contact with an animal that later tests positive for rabies is, according to Texas law, to be humanely euthanized. “Since most pet owners are unwilling to do that, the law does make other provisions, but they must be followed strictly,” Givens said
If the dog or cat exposed to rabies is currently vaccinated against the disease, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained/confined for a period of 45 days.
If the exposed pet has not been vaccinated, then it should receive a shot immediately and placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
“The fact that this rabid animal was found in a residential area should be a wake-up call for folks that they run the risk of exposure – whether in the city or the rural parts of the county,” Givens said.
He urged all to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations, to not put food out for any stray animals (including cats or dogs) and to not attempt to touch any wild animal that appears “tame.”
Givens also asks that citizens who see an animal acting strangely – whether it is a wild animal or a stray cat or dog -- to make note of its behavior, the animal’s location, which direction it is headed and then relay that information in a call to the Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100. If calling after normal business hours, then dial the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.
In all of 2020, there were just 4 counts of rabies recorded in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.