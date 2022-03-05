Kerr County nets statewide workplace safety recognition

Kerr County, Texas, has received recognition for being one of the safest employers among county governments throughout the Lone Star State.
County officials said they are humbled to receive the 2021 Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) Excellence in Safety Award. The honor recognizes the county for its high level of involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims.
To qualify for the award, the county had to be a participant in the TAC RMP’s Workers’ Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan and have an active safety committee, according to Kerr County Human Resources Director Jennifer Doss.
“Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Kerr County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers’ compensation costs,” said Jody Seaborn, the senior media relations strategist representing TAC RMP.
Kerr County is one of only 12 TAC RMP members statewide who earned this award.
While the award is bestowed on just a few counties each year, Kerr County has won it now for many consecutive years. “I’ve lost count (of how many years in a row) to be honest,” said Larry Boccaccio, a Texas Association of Counties risk control consultant who has frequently presented safety programs to Kerr County employees.
Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for 48 years. TAC RMP’s risk control programs and services, delivered to more than 412 members, help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars.
