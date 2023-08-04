Court date set for Belew’s removal hearing

Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew will have his case for removal from office heard before Judge Sid Harle in 198th District Court on Friday, Sept. 29.
After Belew’s attorney Patrick O’Fiel filed certification that the discovery phase of the case had been completed, an agreed order setting the court hearing was entered.
The civil lawsuit against Belew seeking to remove him from office was filed in early May and Judge Harle was appointed to hear the case.
Belew pleaded guilty in the winter of 1973 in Tarrant County on charges of burglary of a building, a second-degree felony at that time. The charges, when Belew was 17 years old, involved burglarizing two department stores in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth. When he was arrested law enforcement found approximately $7,000 worth of stolen property from the burglaries in his possession.
He successfully served a 10-year term of probation. Afterwards he regained his right to vote, which is the first step in regaining rights after completing a felony probation, but Belew never went through the process of having the conviction expunged from public records maintained by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In May, when this issue surfaced, Belew never denied guilt or that he had previous felony charges against him, but instead blamed his then attorney, who is now deceased, for not telling him that he needed to go through the process of having the records expunged.
A major issue that the court will likely have to determine is the validity of the conviction, since court papers provided by the Tarrant County District Clerk’s office do not have a judge’s signature on the sentencing paperwork. O’Fiel has argued that without the judge’s signature, the conviction was invalid.
The issue that led to the lawsuit to remove him from office stemmed from Belew filling out applications in 2015 and again in 2019 to run for commissioner in Kerr County. The “application for a place on the general primary ballot” with the Kerr County Republican Party required the candidate to respond to a question about previous criminal history.
Belew signed the statement that says, “I have not been finally convicted of a felony” or “I have been finally convicted of a felony, but I have been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities of that felony conviction and I have provided proof of this fact with the submission of this application.” No such proof was submitted to the party with the application either in 2015 or 2019.
The complaint filed by the State of Texas also noted that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a 2019 opinion, said that “restoration of a convicted felon’s qualification to vote under the election code, after fully discharging a sentence does not restore his or her eligibility to hold public office under the Texas Election Code Subsection 141.001(4).
