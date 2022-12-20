While it won’t be a “white Christmas,” it certainly will be a cold one. An arctic air mass is due to arrive in Kerr County and the surrounding Texas Hill Country Thursday morning, Dec. 22, and will drop temperatures below freezing for a couple of days.
According to the latest situation report issued this morning by the Austin/San Antonio regional office of the National Weather Service, the prolonged period of freezing temperatures will include lows on Friday morning, Dec. 23, in the 10- to 20-degree range. The high temperatures Friday will remain below freezing for a large portion of the area.
Gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour accompanying the front will make it feel even colder, producing wind chill values between -8 and 11 degrees across the area.
“As you can tell, this front is going to get cold and keep us cold for a couple of days. Now is the time to make your preparations to protect your family, your household, your pets and your plants,” urged William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
“At this time, we are not expecting any precipitation, but if we do get some, then expect bridges and overpasses to freeze first. We would urge caution for all those traveling on the roadways over the holiday weekend,” Thomas said.
Another weather update is anticipated with the arrival of the front.
