New Hope Boys Home proposed

More than two dozen residents around the Hill Country Camp property on Harper Rd. attended an informational meeting Saturday morning at the camp to hear plans for the New Hope Boys Home, a program associated with Teen Challenge for Boys in Texas. The Teen Challenge program has been a recognized nationwide program for more than 40 years.
The program offers life transformation to boys between the ages of 12 and 17 who are struggling with life-impacting and self-destructive behaviors or attitudes.
“This is a Christ-centered program, not the typical school of its type,” Program Director Maynard Sweigard told area homeowners from the area adjacent to the camp.
Residents of Aqua Vista, Tierra Vista and Northwest Hills only learned of the program late Friday and showed up to ask questions and seek information.
Their frustration was palpable and questions were indicative of their irritation at only learning about it the night before.
The camp property is owned by the South Texas Assemblies of God based in Houston. The Teen Challenge program leased the property beginning July 1, but earlier this year began renovating and upgrading the facility.
The first six to eight “campers” are scheduled to arrive this week from the Phase 1 facility in Bastrop, and will stay in five-day increments until the facility receives required licenses from the state. Licenses are pending for both a child-care facility and a boarding school. The permanent residents are scheduled to arrive around Aug. 1, according to Sweigard.
“We hope to be fully licensed by the end of the summer,” Sweigard said. “I pledge that the camp will be physically maintained during the five-year lease with the Texas Assemblies of God.”
Advertised as an “affordable boarding school for struggling boys,” the program is privately funded by parents and grant money. They receive no government aid, according to Sweigard.
“One year ago Texas Teen Challenge was approached about using this camp for the second phase of their program. Since the first of the year we have been planning to bring boys up here to finish their program,” Sweigard said.
The boys will be home-schooled with a Christian-based curriculum. Parents pay $3,950 a month for a stay that ranges from six months to three years of the program. Some of the boys will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device if they have a history of running away.
One Aqua Vista resident who lives alone expressed concern that the New Hope residents might leave the campus and cause problems in the area subdivisions.
“This is totally un-nerving,” she said, “a challenge to the safety net in our community.”
“They don’t want to go back to Bastrop,” Sweigard assured her. “And they will be under supervision 24 hours a day.” All of the buildings at the camp have had cameras installed, he said.
Don Kirkendall, who lives on McCullough Rd. across from the camp expressed concern that the camp could impact property values in the area.
“That has not been an issue anywhere else,” Sweigard said reassuringly. “Our facility in Bastrop is in the center of a residential area and it has never been an issue there.”
“We appreciate your message because we are all concerned about property values and our safety,” Kirkendall said.
“The unknown is always scary to everybody,” said Larinda Boyd, whose property on McCullough Rd. adjoins the camp property. Boyd was instrumental in organizing the Saturday morning meeting between property owners and Sweigard.
Sweigard, an ordained Assembly of God minister for the past 40 years, has 22 years of experience in working in boarding schools for boys. His wife will also be part of the team that manages the home.
He projects a staff of 15, with some coming from Bastrop and others to be hired locally when the program participant numbers grow.
According to Sweigard, there would be no cap on how many youth could be brought to the camp, but said the largest number of youth here will likely never exceed 60.
All boys who come to the local program will have already completed an intensive Christ-centered behavior-modification program at the other New Hope campus in Bastrop.
“All the kids who come here are vetted. No kids with a propensity for violence or deviant sexual behavior will come here,” Sweigard told attendees. Sweigard has worked in the Bastrop Teen Challenge program for the past five years.
Sweigard said after the boys have learned to stay within the boundaries required by the program then they are ready to move from phase one in Bastrop and now to phase two in Kerrville. The third phase of the program allows the boy to return home.
“We become parental and grandparental figures to them,” he said, “and we give them lots of love.”
Sweigard added that up to 80 percent of the youth in the program have substance abuse issues but said, “a very few of the youth who will come to New Hope have ‘grown-up drug problems,’ but some may have smoked marijuana on weekends.”
The New Hope program will have no impact on the regular camp activities at the facility, including its summer camps and retreats, according to Sweigard.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew was in attendance at the meeting, since the camp is in his precinct and he wanted to know the details of the program.
“My takeaway is that the coordinators are transparent as can be and open about what they are doing,” Belew said, describing the Saturday meeting as a “courtesy meeting.”
Belew said he felt those in attendance were more comfortable after the meeting and that their questions and concerns had been adequately answered.
“The people who attended the meeting seemed to be satisfied,” Belew added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.