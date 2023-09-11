Hill Country College Fund to host ‘Kick-Off Dinner’ Sept 12

The Hill Country College Fund will begin its 2023-24 fundraising campaign with a “Kick-Off Dinner” to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center Ballrooms at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
The event includes a meal, mixer, background music by Schreiner Strings, and a short program. The public is invited, and there is no charge.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Sandra Nash at (830) 792.7214 or via e-mail at snash@schreiner.edu.
Those unable to attend can donate by going to schreiner.edu/giving/ hccf, or by contacting Nash.
HCCF raises funds from September through May to be used for tuition assistance for students attending Schreiner University who have demonstrated need.
This year’s goal is $700,000, of which 100 percent goes to scholarships for students. Last year the fund provided financial assistance for 261 undergraduate students at Schreiner who came from Kerr and surrounding counties of Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kimble, and Real.
This financial aid makes a lifelong impact on students, according to Danielle Jenschke, director of Development
“Giving to the Hill Country College Fund profoundly influences the lives of Schreiner University students by providing them with the increased opportunities available through a premier education,” Jenschke said. “The influence of donors’ generosity will impact them for years to come through their achievements and success.”
Isabella Trujillo, Class of 2023, is one of those students whose life has been affected by the financial support.
“My time at Schreiner provided me with the tools and support to give me the cherished experience I needed to create a purposeful life,” Trujillo said. “I am grateful to the Hill Country College Fund donors for the vast difference they made in my life and the lives of many students. Thank you for all that you do for us.”
More information is available at schreiner.edu/giving/hccf.
