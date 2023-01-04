Kerr County Stock Show this week

The 79th Annual Kerr County Stock Show kicks off today at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Youth from FFA and 4-H clubs around the county will spend the next three days showing some 492 entries in this year’s show. Students participating will come from the Tivy, Ingram and Center Point FFA clubs and all of the 4-H clubs around Kerr County.
“We have about 20 graduating seniors from the three high schools in Kerr County who are showing for their last time this year,” said Courtney Compton, board member of the Hill Country Junior Livestock Association. “They will be going on to college, vocational schools or entering the work force directly.”
After the judging takes place in each of the categories, students have the opportunity to move on to the 2023 Hill District Grandstand Show January 15-21, where they compete against students from up to 30 other counties who have gone through the same local show process. If they choose not to enter the larger show they can opt to sell their animal in the local show auction slated for this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the HCYEC.
Today animals will begin to arrive at 11 a.m. and those animals will be judged tomorrow, Thursday. Arriving today will be the market lambs, meat goats, and breeding sheep. They will be registered, and the young owners will spend most of the rest of today grooming and working with the animals in preparation for showing them tomorrow.
Another group of animals arrive on Thursday, including several categories of cattle and swine, to be judged on Friday and then the auction is set for Saturday afternoon.
This year’s county show is dedicated to Charlie Bierschwale, longtime supporter of local student agricultural endeavors.
A Kerrville native, Bierschwale grew up on a ranch on the Divide. He attended school in Rocksprings and went on to major in vocational agriculture and minor in science at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). After graduation from SWTSU he spent a year working on a ranch, but then decided he wanted to become a vocational agriculture teacher.
He searched for a job in several larger school districts around the state without luck, but when he came back through Kerrville he visited with a longtime friend, Hillyer Ward, a teacher and coach in KISD. Ward advised him of a job available to teach science at Hal Peterson Middle School. He applied and was hired in 1965. Four years later he became one of two vocational agriculture teachers at Tivy High School, where he taught for the next 16 years. With his help, hundreds of Tivy students successfully raised and showed animals in local shows and in stock shows all over the state of Texas.
When he left the education field, along with his wife Cheryl, Bierschwale planned, built and operated Back 40 Supply on Memorial Blvd. for the next 27 years. He retired and sold the business to Steve Bauer in 2012.
For several years the Bierschwale family and Back 40 Supply presented a special “Herdsman Award” trailer each year to deserving 4-H and FFA clubs in the area. Along with his friend and former Ingram agriculture teacher, Rick Boles, the two developed the agriculture mechanics program that has become an important competition for local students at the district show and in shows statewide each year.
“I am proud of what this show and opportunity provides for our youth. These kids and their families work hard on their projects both financially and physically, and this is a time that the youth can come before the community to show off their hard work,” said Rusty Henderson, president of the Hill Country Junior Livestock Association board of directors.
Henderson showed animals himself as a youth and has been a longtime member of the stock show association board and a volunteer before becoming president of the board. His children and one grandchild have also participated in past stock shows.
Saturday’s sale provides funds for the students to offset the cost of raising the animals for the show plus provides scholarship money for their future endeavors. The public is invited to come to the sale.
