City honored for comprehensive plan by Texas APA

The City of Kerrville’s implementation of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan was recently honored by the American Planning Association Texas Chapter as being among the state’s best planning projects.
The Comprehensive Plan’s implementation demonstrated “a significant achievement for an area … in accomplishing positive changes as a result of planning.”
The Texas Planning Awards Program recognizes outstanding efforts in planning achievements and planning leadership in Texas. These awards represent the state’s highest planning honors. The Awards Selection Committee evaluated nominees based on originality and innovation, engagement, implementation and effectiveness, quality, and promotion of planning.
“These awards recognize the great planning efforts taking place in Texas,” said Heather Nick, AICP, president of APA-Texas. “The recipients and their projects demonstrate some of the best practices of community planning and will serve as examples for other communities across the state and nation.”
The announcement of the Texas Planning Awards is one of the ways APA recognizes National Community Planning Month each October, a month-long event celebrating the accomplishments of the many residents, leaders, officials, and professionals who contribute to making great communities through the planning process.
The 2022 Texas Planning Award recipients are listed by award category. To read more about each award category and award recipient, visit https://texas.planning.org/community-outreach/chapter-awards/chapter-awards-2022/.
To view the Kerrville 2050 Plan, please visit https://kerrvilletx.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/32515/Kerrville-2050-Comprehensive-Plan-Adopted-2018_06_26.
