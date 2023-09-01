KPD warns of 'Geek Squad Scam'

The Kerrville Police Department is warning residents of a “Geek Squad” scam that has made its way to Kerrville.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, the department received multiple reports of scammers targeting Kerrville residents last week.
“One local victim is out several thousands of dollars as a result of these scammers,” Lamb said. “KPD wants to make the public aware of what the scam is and how to avoid it.”
Lamb said the Geek Squad scam originates with an e-mail, where cybercriminals send a fake e-mail pretending to be an official transaction confirmation from Geek Squad, Bust Buy’s tech support service.
“The e-mails sent information regarding a subscription renewal or an order,” Lamb said. “Scammers also tried the same scam via phone.”
According to Lamb, the scammers used fake invoice numbers renewal dates, official logos and promotional banners to make the e-mail look legitimate.
“The scammers included a phone number and told recipients to contact the if they need assistance with their order or to cancel before 24 hours have passed,” Lamb said.
If a recipient of the e-mail calls the listed number, Lamb said, the scammers will claim that a transaction has taken place from their account, then the scammers explain they can cancel the transaction and ask the victims of the scam for their personal details such as banking or credit card information.
“They may claim that they cannot cancel subscriptions from their end and must access the recipients computer to do so,” Lamb said. “The cybercriminal may claim that a strange PC problem has led to this transaction and will ask for remote access to the victim’s computer to ‘fix’ the issue.”
Once their targets grant them remote access, the scammers may make bank transactions, install malicious software to scam recipients again, access emails for financial information, ask for payment for remote support they have provided, or charge "cancellation fees,” Lamb said.
“If local residents receive an email or call claiming to be from Geek Squad, or any computer or cyber related company that involves a purchase or transaction the recipient has no prior knowledge of, they should end the call or delete the email and block the sender,” Lamb said. “If there is any doubt that the call or email may be legitimate, look up the real customer service phone number or email address yourself and make contact directly with the company. Do not call, reply to an email, or click a link provided in a suspect email.”
If you have been victimized and lost money to scammers, report it to the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181. If you have been targeted, but not scammed, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
