SU hosts annual scholarship event

The kickoff event for the 2022-23 Hill Country College Fund campaign last Tuesday night on the Schreiner University campus drew a large crowd of supporters and faculty, and students who benefit from the funding.
This year marks the Centennial year for the university, which started out as the males-only Schreiner Institute a century ago.
Featured speakers and recipients of the Hill Country College Fund included Schreiner graduate and local media entrepreneur Aaron Yates, Class of 2007, and current students, Tivy 2022 graduate Bianca Rodelo and Fredericksburg High School 2022 graduate Ryder Wade and his father, Steve.
Yates, a Tivy graduate, left Kerrville after high school to attend Texas A&M in College Station for the first two years. He had actually lived on the Schreiner Campus as a young child while his mother, Vicki, a Presbyterian minister, served on the campus ministry staff. He attended Kerrville schools and graduated from Tivy High School.
“After two years I returned to Kerrville. At the time I did not think Schreiner was a fit for me, nor could I afford it. I took a campus tour and spoke with the admission counselor and looked at Schreiner with fresh eyes. After visiting with the admissions counselor and financial aid counselor, they told me about the Hill Country College Fund,” Yates said.
Yates said after figuring out a combination of financial options he realized that Schreiner was where he wanted to finish his college education while working in the family business (Voekel Engineering) in Kerrville.
“I studied business finance and I learned how to start a business, run and business and manage a business. It awakened that entrepreneurial spirit in me and opened by eyes to a whole new horizon of possibilities. I took one of my hobbies and made it my full time gig,” Yates said.
He now owns and operates a business doing photography and videography production. 12 years later he has worked all over the state and across the country for corporations, institutions and non-profits including some multi-national corporations.
“Schreiner was a big part of my success. The teachers and staff of this institution guided me since I was a child, literally, and gave me the education to prepare me for entrepreneurship. I have the Hill Country College Fund to thank because it allowed me to stay in Kerrville and to complete my degree.”
The need for educating local students and preparing them to work in local businesses after graduation is a very important goal of Schreiner University and the Hill Country College Fund, Yates pointed out, and encouraging them to remain in Kerrville after graduation to become leaders in a growing local economy.
Yates currently serves as the president of the Schreiner Former Students Association.
Schreiner freshman Ryder Wade, a 2022 graduate of Fredericksburg High School and civil engineering major, said he first became interested in pursuing an engineering degree after participating in the agriculture mechanics program in high school. He also played football at Fredericksburg and volunteered at the Kerrville VA Hospital until the COVID pandemic began, and with Habitat for Humanity.
Wade said he learned that through sports and volunteering that hard work does pay off.
“By helping others it proves you are not afraid of work. My passion for construction and helping others led me to pursue a degree in engineering. I wanted to attend a college that represents individuals such as myself. Schreiner recognized the hard work I have put into my community and granted me the opportunity to attend this school,” Wade said.
His father, Steve Wade, added that when it comes to choosing a form of higher education for your child, it can be overwhelming.
“You not only have to weigh the pros and cons of the cost vs. the quality, but even more so today you have to worry about the safety and location of the school. Ryder will be able to pursue his ambition of becoming an engineer at a great university in the safety of our Hill Country,” Steve Wade said.
Bianca Rodelo graduated from Tivy in May 2022 and is pursuing a degree in psychology at Schreiner. She is a first generation college student. Her parents immigrated to the United States before she was born.
“I was captain of the varsity soccer team at Tivy and drum major for the marching band. My parents taught me that I can achieve anything as long as I have the proper education,” Rodelo said. “I’m also learning that to help others I also have to learn to accept help myself.”
The goal of the Hill Country College Fund this year is $700,000. Last year with the same goal they raised $725,000. The chair of the campaign this is year is Gregg Appel, divisional president of Happy State Bank in Kerrville.
The Hill Country College Fund began in 1992 and has raised more than $32 million in the past 30 years to fund scholarships for students who graduated from high schools in the Hill Country.
To donate to the Hill Country College Fund go to schreiner.edu/giving/hccf. For more information on the Hill Country College Fund contact Sandra Nash at (830) 792-7214 or at snash@schreiner. edu.
