Kroc assisting with school needs

The local Salvation Army Kroc Center expects to distribute “back to school” aid to about 350 Kerr County students after offering registration to area families recently.
But they need more help from the Kerrville area community to collect enough school supplies to outfit all of the students.
Major Missy Romack said they had about 300 students signed up as of July 23.
She and husband Capt. Jeremiah Romack offered one last chance for area families to sign up for this help on Saturday, July 24. She said they expected to possibly register up to 50 more students.
“This is a good way to get the students started right – new boxes of crayons and new sharp pencils. It helps put everybody on an even playing field,” she said.
The registered students are in grades pre-kindergarten through seniors in high school when school starts, approximately the second or third week of August for most area school districts.
Their parents provided identifying information about each student at registration at the Kroc Center, including each family’s income level, school, district and grade for each child/student when the 2021-22 school year starts.
The registration questions included the shoe size for each registered child.
So far, the Kroc Center has students registered for this help from just about every school district whose boundaries fall in Kerr County.
Each of those school districts has been releasing their school supply lists online and through area stores, so parents and others can begin shopping for the listed supplies for each student’s grade level for the coming year.
As has been traditional with the “Back to School” campaign at the Kerrville Kroc Center, the shoe size is listed on the individual tags as a request to be filled by a community volunteer, too.
The school-bus shaped tags – also school-bus yellow - displayed for selection in the lobby of the Kroc Center include the following information on one side – the student’s first name, shoe size, school, upcoming grade, and a code number.
On the other side is a typed list of the needed school supplies for that school district and grade level.
The accompanying cardboard tag is marked with the student’s first name on one side and has a string through the hole on one end.
On the attached paper instructions, it says:
• Select a bus;
• Purchase a backpack;
• Fill it with grade-appropriate supplies and a pair of new shoes;
• Attach the tag (to the filled backpack) with the child’s name and code number;
• Return the filled backpack to the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., no later than Aug. 4, 2021.
For instance, a girl entering third grade at one of Kerrville ISD’s elementary schools specifically needs a backpack, one 24-count box of crayons, 48 #2 wooden yellow pencils, a pair of children’s small metal pointed scissors, four glue sticks, a 4-ounce bottle of school glue, one zippered pencil pouch, two composition books, one wide-rule spiral, and one box of gallon-sized plastic bags. (The boys are asked to get a box of quart-sized bags.)
In the school-supply aisles at Walmart, lined with boxes, stacks and hooks of supplies for all grade levels, the above list came to a cash register total of about $50.
There’s a difference between wide and narrow ruled notebook paper, and between spiral and sewn-binding composition books, and several other items on the school supply lists. Parents and donors have had to read carefully.
Given the current small number of shoe stores and shoe departments in Kerrville, finding the right size shoes for the right gender of child was almost the hardest part.
“Everything for each student needs to be brought back to the Kroc Center by Wednesday, Aug. 4,” said Romack.
Romack said she talked with a high school girl who just got her schedule last week, to even know what she and her parents need to buy for her specific classes.
The Kroc Center staff also has been collecting cash donations and whatever donated individual school supplies that community residents have been able to provide.
“If we have any students’ bus tags left after Aug. 4, we’ll split up the unassigned donated school supplies to the students whose tags are left, and then we will use money from the Kroc Center funds to go shopping to buy the backpacks for the rest and fill them,” she said.
Then on Saturday, Aug. 7, the Romacks and the Kroc Center staff will host the “Back to School Bash.”
“We will have bounce houses and games for everybody, and the families don’t have to sign up ahead of time. And we will distribute the filled backpacks to each child.
“We’ve been here three weeks; and we’ve already learned that the Kerrville community is very giving,” Romack said.
She said any further donations can be given to staff at the front desk; and monetary donations are also useful as they will buy added school supplies with them.
Hours at the Kroc Center are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
On Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, distribution of the filled backpacks will take place in the Kroc Center Chapel.
Romack said she thanks the entire community and helping agencies here, including the pastor and congregation at Calvary Temple Church who took some of the posted school bus tags, as a group, for their help with this annual project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.