Suspect identified in accident that killed 3, injured 9 LE MC members

The suspect accused of killing three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and injuring nine others early Saturday afternoon has been identified as Navejas Ivan Robles, 28, of Center Point.
Robles has been charged with six counts of Intoxication Assault With A Vehicle and three counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter With A Vehicle, as well an immigration violation.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said several members of the motorcycle club were enjoying a ride through the Hill Country on Medina Highway, south of Kerrville, when Robles crossed the center line traveling from the opposite direction and struck the motorcyclists.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Orlando Moreno said the accident is still under investigation, but confirmed six motorcycles and one vehicle were involved.
Moreno said three individuals were transferred to hospitals for treatment.
The names of the Thin Blue Line LE MC killed in the accident were released by the club as Joseph Paglia, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept.; Jerry Wayne Harbour, former Eastern Airline Pilot; Michael White, U.S. Army (retired).
The Thin Blue Line LE MC is described as a “law enforcement motorcycle club, whose members are active duty, retired or reserve law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies and jurisdictions, along with our civilian friends who support us in our profession. Together, we share the love of American-made motorcycles, the wind in our faces and the brotherhood of like-minded motorcyclists. As a fraternal organization, we strive to support one another, law enforcement professionals and our community. Our colors clearly identify our affiliation with law enforcement and we are bound by our oath of office and law enforcement ‘code of ethics.’ Our members reflect a positive image for our profession and our club.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident and more details will be reported when made available.
Robles remains in jail. Bonds have not yet been set.
(1) comment
An "immigration violation" means he is probably deportable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.