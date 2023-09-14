Fundraiser planned for Avila family

Eighteen months have passed since a devastating fire destroyed the interior of the home belonging to David Avila and his wife, Alicia. The Avilas have owned the residence on the corner of Jefferson St. and A St. for a half-century, and raised their five children in the home.
In February 2022 their son Adam was trying to keep his plants on the patio attached to the house protected from the cold. He had purchased a used electric space heater and it was plugged into a power strip supposedly with a surge protector. The Kerrville Fire Department determined that the power strip and heater caused the fire which burned much of the wall of the living room, kitchen and master bedroom and filled the rest of the home with smoke, which caused the family to lose virtually everything they owned.
A fundraiser to help the Avila family complete the restoration of the home after the fire is planned for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 at the Center Point Mercantile on the corner of Stoneleigh Road and Hwy. 27 (where you turn to go the Center Point athletic fields).
“Each year for the past five years we have had a fundraiser to help an organization in the community. This year we decided to help Adam Avila and his family,” said Amy Palmer. She and her husband Harley own Center Point Mercantile.
Joining the Palmers in the fundraiser is Golden Girls Estate Sales where Adam is employed. Golden Girls is owned by Debbie Tinney.
“We have set up two large tents (3,500 square feet each) and we will be having a three-day long giant estate sale on the weekend of Sept. 22 through 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On Saturday we will have baked goods and brisket and chicken served from our new food trailer plus live music,” Palmer said.
Palmer said they will accept donation items from the public for the estate sale through the end of the day on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to allow them to separate and price everything before the sale starts on Friday morning.
They have already received numerous donations including furniture and other larger items that will be displayed in one tent, and the other tent will have smaller items of lesser value.
Persons wishing to donate to the family can also mail checks made out to “David Avila” or enclose gift cards, especially from Home Depot or Lowe’s, and mail them to Amy Palmer, 111 Stoneleigh Rd. Center Point, TX 78010 and she will present them to the family after the sale.
For more information Palmer can be contacted at (830) 329-2424.
“Let’s help this family finish rebuilding their home after the devastating fire,” Palmer said.
Adam said his mother and father, both in their 80s, are now trying to complete the restoration project and move back into the home they have loved for so many years. David has done most of the work on the house himself.
“I’ve still got a lot of work to do. There was nothing left. Most of the damage was from smoke. The whole inside of the house was black,” David said late last week.
He said he had just purchased a new stainless-steel refrigerator before the fire. Now it sits in the house, blackened all over. A new washing machine sits outside with the plastic control top melted.
“We lost everything…even all the furniture in the dining room, living room and bedrooms,” David said.
Unfortunately, the house was not insured at the time of the fire. David explained that he had Allstate insurance on the home for 48 years before they told him he would have to remove a large tree that is growing just outside the back of the house in order to have the insurance reinstated. At the same time he was told to remove the tree, he had heart surgery and was in the hospital for two months so he was unable to cut the tree down. The tree will have to be removed before the home can be insured.
At age 83 David spends most days at the house. He has gutted the house of all the walls and ceilings and has replaced the sheetrock on ceilings and walls throughout the home. He is in the process of taping and floating the sheetrock and preparing to paint. The electrical wiring and service in the house has been replaced.
“We were very lucky. Home Depot donated a lot of the sheetrock that they had that was damaged and I made it work. I’ve been plugging along here for a year and a half,” David explained.
“My mom was there by herself. Two of her friends were passing by and stopped when they saw the fire and they knocked on the door. My mom asked them to call the fire department,” Adam said.
Adam said his mom went back inside to get her purse and was met with a wall of black smoke. They helped her back out of the house and waited for help to arrive.
“Mom and the dog both got out safely, that’s all that was important,” Adam said.
David said when his wife opened the door to the patio, the fire just threw her back against the wall and there was nothing she could have done to stop it from spreading.
Adam said he was contacted at work and by the time he got home the fire was out, but the enormous damage to the house was shocking.
“God is good. He’s been watching over us. No lives were lost, but still it’s been very difficult,” Adam said. He still has difficulty discussing what happened and admitted he feels responsible for the fire because he bought the used heater and brought it home for his plants.
When the Red Cross arrived to offer help, the family declined telling them “you can save it for someone else because we have a place to stay and food.”
Since the fire all three have been staying with other family members in Kerrville and trying to find a way to restore the home to its former condition. His mother was so traumatized by the fire that she refuses to go back to the home until the restoration is complete.
David said right after the fire they received several gift cards and other help from friends in the community, but he had used all the gift cards and funds to pay for roofing materials, paint, lumber, doors, and windows and now has only minimal funds left to finish the house.
“Construction materials take up all your money in a hurry. This has been a challenge. I’ve never done this kind of work, but when it’s necessary, you have to do it,” David added.
He said he could not afford to pay others to help him with the home restoration, so he was doing it himself.
David explained that he and his wife had purchased the house 50 years ago from Al Plummer, the owner of the funeral home (now Grimes Funeral Chapels). His wife had worked for Mrs. Plummer as a maid and cook and the Plummers would buy houses to help provide housing for people who worked for them.
All five of their children grew up in the home and graduated from Tivy High School. All of them went on to do post-secondary studies. One went to cosmetology school, three went to college and Adam studied computer science. David worked at the Heart of the Hills Bowling Alley (on the property where SouthStar Bank is now located) for 22 years and then worked more than a dozen years delivering prescriptions for Hart Pharmacy.
“In 1974 I went into business for myself, the trucking business,” David said. He drove a dump truck and delivered construction base materials for many construction projects in the area until 2002, when he became manager of a materials pit north of Kerrville for John Taylor. He worked there for 15 years until the pit was closed.
For the past 55 years David has owned a snow-cone truck that he has driven around in Kerrville neighborhoods in the evenings.
“I stay pretty active now too. I have sold snow cones to three generations of kids in this community. The snow cone truck brought in a little cash and that helped to pay for the kids’ education,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.