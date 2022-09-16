SU reports record freshmen enrollment

Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick reported Tuesday, Sept. 6, that the University’s official enrollment for Fall 2022 is 1,193, an increase of 8.2 percent from last fall.
Of that total, 372 students are first-time freshmen – a 48 percent increase over last year’s incoming class and a record number of incoming freshmen for the university.
“Demographers tell us college-going students have decreased dramatically in the past several years with more decreases set to occur over the next decade. The causes of these decreases are many. Certainly, the pandemic contributed to this trend, but even more impactful has been the dramatic decline in birth rates that began in 2008-2009,” said McCormick. “But in the midst of these realities, Schreiner recruited the largest first-year class in its history. This sort of success does not happen because of the efforts of a single person or a single initiative, but instead because everyone at the institution is committed to making a Schreiner education one of the best educational experiences in the state. Just wait to see what happens next.”
Schreiner 2023 is the University’s strategic plan that takes Schreiner through its centennial year. Numerous improvements to campus have and continue to be made and continuous enrollment growth is expected. Schreiner’s strategic plan complements the city of Kerrville’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan and the community’s goals for growth and enhancement.
Recently, Schreiner was identified by Colleges of Distinction as one of 14 schools across the nation that provide an A+ education for B students. US News and World Report has again ranked Schreiner University as a top school for Social Mobility.
The growing student body is also resulting in more physical changes to the campus. Schreiner has ample room to grow and has prepared for this growth in part by the completion of Baldwin Hall, a freshman residence hall completed in August 2019.
NICHE reports that Schreiner ranks No. 5 in the state of Texas in terms of the quality of its residence halls.
For more information about Schreiner University please visit www.schreiner.edu.
