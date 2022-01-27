Ingram man confesses to sexual assault of child

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 40-year-old Ingram man after he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old victim.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, KCSO investigators received a tip of the alleged assault and made contact with the suspect in the case, Richard Hernandez, Jr., 40, of Ingram.
“Investigators conducted an interview with Mr. Hernandez, who confessed to sexually assaulting the 16-year-old victim. Mr. Hernandez was subsequently arrested with assistance from the Kerr County Special Operations Division,” Leitha said. “Subsequent to the interview, a forensic examination of Mr. Hernandez’ phone was conducted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Unit. Through that examination, a large amount of child pornography was located on the suspect’s phone. A second warrant for possession of child pornography was obtained and served at Kerr County Jail.”
Leitha said Hernandez was a former employee of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, who was recently terminated.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek out any additional victims or witnesses in this case,” Leitha said.
Hernandez was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one charge of sexual assault of a child, and one count of possession of child pornography. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $150,000.
“The KCSO will continue to work day and night to protect the children of Kerr County,” Leitha said. “The facts in this case are disturbing. Cases like this demonstrate the kinds of successes that are possible with strong investigative work and the addition of our Digital Forensic Unit. The encounter between Mr. Hernandez and the minor victim began via an online dating site and continued through social media. Online dangers continue to be a growing threat to our youth.”
