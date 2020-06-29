At 4:15 Monday afternoon, Peterson Health was reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in Kerr County, bringing the total to 84.
However, at 5:15 p.m., new information from the City of Kerrville was made available adding an additional 17 cases, for a final Monday total of 101 positive COVID-19 cases.
Peterson Health is also reporting two patients are currently hospitalized and being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Pam Burton, Peterson Health Infection Prevention Nurse, said that a total of 1,193 tests have been administered at the Peterson Urgent Care Clinic.
Of these 101 cases, 24 have recovered and one death has been reported.
