Bernhard joins chamber staff as marketing, events coordinator

The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce and welcome Autumn Bernhard as the marketing and events coordinator. Bernhard will be responsible for chamber marketing materials, social media, and event planning and promotion.
"The Kerrville Area Chamber is excited to welcome Autumn to our team," said Brad Barnett, president and CEO. "Her experience and knowledge of Kerrville will be an asset for our members."
Bernhard was born and raised in Fredericksburg and joins the team with a background in graphic and web design, event management, public relations, digital marketing and print media. She previously held the title of magazine editor for the local magazine "Texas Hill Country Culture."
"I am delighted to be back in Kerrville and work with this amazing community again," Bernhard said. "I look forward to meeting and working with all our members and am honored to be a part of such a prestigious organization."
She holds a degree in journalism with a digital media concentration from Texas State University. Bernhard started at the Chamber earlier this month.
"I know it has been a tough year, but I am hopeful 2021 will be much better," she said. "Stay tuned for all the exciting things we have in the works."
