District champs

FREDERICKSBURG – It was two and out – in a good way – for Kerrville’s Major Softball All-Stars at the District 26 Tournament, where Kerrville swept Fredericksburg to advance to second-round action to be held in San Antonio.
In the double elimination tourney Rhiley Miller recorded 12 strikeouts as she pitched a perfect game on Wednesday, June 23 when Kerrville won 8-0.
Kerrville’s runs were lumped between two in the first inning, four in the third and two in the fifth.
Miller went two for three with her bat in helping her cause. Brindle Wolfe went three for three, and Caitlin Taylor, Brenna Davila, Ryleigh Barney, Audrey Nelson and Emmery Davila all managed one hit each.
The team’s next game was slated for Tuesday, June 29 at the McAllister Park Little League facility.
In their opening round tournament game the All-Stars doubled up Fredericksburg 8-4 on Monday, June 21.
Kerrville scored two runs in each of the first four innings while Fredericksburg scored three in the third and added one more in the fifth.
Emmery Davila started things for Kerrville in the bottom of the first inning with a standup triple and finished the game with two hits in three at-bats.
Brenna Davila and Wolfe added two hits apiece and were also two for three. Miller, Mikayla Garces, and Barney all added one hit each.
Miller pitched an outstanding game, going six innings with 13 strikeouts, and Audrey Nelson threw out two runners on the bases.
Other team members are Lilly Bates, Morgan Landrum, Aubrie McCulloch, Kailee Padilla, Kaydence Stehling and Lillian Zamudio.
Head coach for the All-Stars is Gilbert Davila with assistants being Justin Miller and James Munoz.
