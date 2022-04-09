Fatality reported at scene of structure fire

Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney has reported one fatality discovered at the scene of a structure fire at a residence located in the 500 block of West Water Street.
Firefighters responded to the active structure fire at the residence at 11:07 a.m. Saturday morning, Maloney said.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was confined primarily in one bedroom of the residence,” Maloney said. “A deceased victim was found inside the bedroom.”
Maloney said the residence is home to a 72-year-old resident.
“Investigators believe the body discovered inside the house is that of the homeowner, however a positive identification is still pending,” Maloney said. “The body of the deceased was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.”
The KFD Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation, assisted by the Kerrville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Fire Marshal’s office, Maloney said.
“At this time, investigators do not have reason to believe this was a result of an intentional act, however, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire and cause of death, as well as the identity of the victim,” Maloney said.
While no pets were injured in the fire, Maloney said four dogs were surrendered Friday to Kerr County Animal Control.
