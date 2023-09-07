Determination

For more than a quarter century Trena Cullins has been the beloved “plant lady” as the manager of Plant Haus. She can help customers select everything from the right pepper and tomato plants in the spring to the best drought-resistant plants for landscaping. Cullins has been noticeably absent from Plant Haus for several weeks and her loyal staff has kept her secret well.
“It’s amazing when you can’t do something or can’t figure out how to do something you’ve always been able to do,” Cullins said.
Her story begins in early August when she noticed opening a cat food can was impossible for her. Later in the day when she was ready to take a shower, she couldn’t remember how to turn on the shower.
“I told my husband that we needed to go to the hospital because something was wrong,” Cullins said. Her quick recognition of the problem may have saved her life.
When she arrived at Peterson Hospital tests showed that she had a 90 percent blockage in the left carotid artery and, in fact, had suffered an ischemic stroke, when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a clot or restriction.
According to the National Insitutes of Health, about 80 percent of strokes are ischemic strokes. Luckily the stroke only significantly affected her right arm and hand.
“I would have never thought I’d have a stroke, not me,” she said. With no history of major health issues, she said the only issue ever was a blood clot that she had many years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter.
Vascular surgeon Dr. Edward Erb, affiliated with the Peterson Health group, performed surgery to correct the blockage and the following day Cullins was released from the hospital. A vascular surgeon specializes in issues that involve arteries and veins, such as blocked or narrow blood vessels.
Twice a week Cullins goes to the Kerrville Physical Therapy facility and works on restoring full use of the arm and hand. Other days she works on rehabilitation at home.
She has continued to work from home during the past month and credits her staff at the Plant Haus with keeping the busy business moving forward in her absence.
“Joe Herring keeps talking about what a great community we have, and that’s the truth,” Cullins said, but also Cullins has realized how important her story is to tell, so others will be more aware of early stroke symptoms.
“For one month I’ve been coming to physical therapy and it’s amazing the difference. I’ve gone from being able to only make a small fist to now being able to make a full-fledged one,” she said.
She said perhaps the biggest challenge in the early days was her inability to put her long hair into a ponytail, but in the past week she has mastered that skill.
Her goal is to learn to write her name again and admits that has been the hardest challenge so far, but she is determined to regain full use of the hand.
“I never knew how important is was to be able to write your name. I can’t do that today, but I will be able to do it someday soon,” Cullins added.
She hopes to be able to return to work soon also and added, “it’s good that we are mostly electronic rather than having to write everything out like we used to do.”
“Don’t ignore the symptoms. Go to the hospital and seek help,” Cullins stressed.
According to the National Stroke Association’s Risk Scorecard the following information can be important and could save a life. Use the word FAST as the key to determining whether someone needs immediate intervention.
• F is for FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
• A is for ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• S is for SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?
• T is for TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately
Peterson Health provides a wealth of information to the public on the risks of stroke and what can be done to prevent strokes from occurring.
Risk factors include being older, having a parent or sibling who has had a stroke or having had a previous heart attack or stroke. Certain health problems and behaviors can also increase the risk for a stroke including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, higher consumption of alcohol or misusing drugs.
“Lifestyle changes can do a lot to lower the risk of stroke. That’s partly because the right lifestyle choices can help control risk factors such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. Lifestyle changes can also help prevent lots of other problems,” according to Peterson Health sources.
Peterson Health sponsors a Stroke Support Group that offers guidance, practical information and support to stroke survivors and caregivers. The group meets the second Thursday of every month from 4:30 to 5:30 in Conference Room 2 at the Hospice and Home Care Building at 250 Cully Drive.
For more information call (830) 258-7488 or visit Peterson Health.com.
