COVID-19 on the rise, affecting mostly unvaccinated individuals

A little less than a month has gone by since the county stopped issuing regular updates on the local COVID-19 situation, but an increase in local cases has prompted Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas to issue a new report.
There are 14 people hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to the latest report today, July 22.
“Our hospitalization numbers are on the rise here, just as they are also increasing in the 28 counties that make up the Alamo Area Council of Government. That is concerning and something for us to watch,” Thomas said.
Back on June 28, when the county issued its last local update on the pandemic situation, there were 4 patients hospitalized and being treated for the novel coronavirus in Kerrville.
Across the AACOG region, the Regional Medical Operations Center reports an aggregated hospitalization rate of 5.3%.
“That represents 438 COVID-19 patients in our 28-county AACOG region – a percentage we haven’t seen since March 14, when we were at 5.3%,” Thomas said. “Perhaps the biggest factor to consider in all this is that hospitals in the AACOG region are reporting that most of the new hospitalizations involve unvaccinated people.”
“This trend of rising numbers needs to be stopped, and we’re the ones who can stop it,” Thomas added. “That means that, as a community, we need to do a better job of practicing the safety precautions we seem to have become lax at, such as washing hands frequently, maintaining distance from others, wearing masks around others. We also need to make sure we follow through on getting vaccinated,” he said.
“If you still have not gotten your shot to protect you against the worst of this virus, then I would encourage you to seek one out as soon as possible. Unlike in the early days, there is plenty of availability of the vaccine now. You can be inoculated at local pharmacies, or you can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Peterson Regional Medical Center,” Thomas said.
Peterson Urgent Care offers weekly vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, and selection “Option 2.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services states that older adults, who are at the great risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, have overwhelmingly been vaccinated. The uptake on younger age groups, however, has been lower. Seventy-five percent of Texans 65 years of age and older have been vaccinated, but 40% of those 18-34 have gotten the protection against the virus and 26% of those 12 to 17 years of age have gotten the shot(s).
“Tens of millions of people have been vaccinated with no ill effects. We know these vaccines are not only safe, but also very effective. Achieving higher vaccination rates is essential to eliminating the threat of COVID from our communities,” said DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.
The Delta variant of the virus now accounts for most new COVID cases in Texas. It is known to spread more easily and may cause more severe disease, according to DSHS.
For those who want more information about vaccines, then Thomas suggests reading today’s statement from the DSHS at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/news/releases/2021/20210722.aspx. Contained within that are two videos on vaccines that Thomas said he encourages people to watch.
According to DSHS, Texas healthcare providers have administered nearly 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 14 million people. More than 12 million people are considered fully vaccinated – about 52% of the eligible population.
Locally, Thomas said that there have been 38,466 vaccines administered in the county. There are 18,822 Kerr County residents who are considered fully vaccinated, meaning the received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one shot of the Janssen vaccine.
