Arby's now open, ribbon cutting held

The Kerrville Arby's restaurant is officially open, following a Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
The local Arby's is a prototype location, being the only one to ever feature only drive-through and walk-up service, according to co-owner Dan McGrath, of Big Star Hospitality, LLC.
McGrath and his partner are longtime, previous employees of Arby's Corporation and noticed a need in the south for the popular restaurant. The duo formed their own company and have franchised nine store locations in the last three years, all in the Hill Country area.
Arby's is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.