Symphony of the Hills educates, entertains

Members of the Symphony of the Hills, based in Kerrville, introduced a whole new group of elementary school children to the sounds and joys of symphonic music this fall, continuing the symphony musicians’ group visits to student groups at their individual schools.
And those introductory school visits were followed recently by busloads of Kerrville ISD students attending a special children’s concert at the Cailloux Theater downtown, to hear for themselves the full effect of symphonic music in a theater specifically designed for the best sound transmission of some of the world’s most famous music.
The aim of this combination of small group demonstrations and full concerts is to educate and entertain the young people – usually third and fourth graders – who could be interested in becoming musicians themselves.
And sometimes a few students in each school audience have told the visiting symphony members that they already started violin or flute or piano lessons.
“‘Children’s Adventures in Music’ is the most important thing we do, in my opinion,” said Eugene Dowdy, conductor of the Symphony of the Hills. “Sharing symphony music with young people makes an impression on them. But most orchestras don’t visit schools.”
Dowdy said those school visits are possible around Kerr County because of the relative proximity of the school campuses. This kind of schedule to multiple schools wouldn’t be possible in cities much larger than Kerrville, Dowdy said.
He said he and symphony members here spend weeks before visiting the Kerrville area schools, creating a whole curriculum for them, working with one music teacher they hire to help create that lesson plan.
The lessons include “show and tell – and play something” to teach the students, “This is what a violin or oboe or trumpet looks like,” followed by “This, and this and this, is what it can sound like.”
Dowdy said that builds recognition by the students, and a connection to the music that can be made by people who know how to play it.
He said they do try to make a connection with the students, between the music and math.
“It’s the tempo they hear; and the beat is counted, and can be divide-able. They do go together; and it leads them into the history of the music they are listening to,” Dowdy said.
Here’s his example. The famous composer Beethoven put the subtitle “Heroic” on his Symphony No. 3 in honor of France’s famous leader Napoleon Bonaparte, when the composition was new, and so was Napoleon’s actions and governance of that country. Dowdy said the composer removed the subtitle in later years, to distance his connection to the ruler he considered had become a dictator.
“Beethoven took it back from Napoleon,” he said.
“This year they were able to hear a brand new orchestra piece. And the composer Ethan Wickman also went to a couple of the schools,” Dowdy said.
How an orchestra is organized
Dowdy outlined how an orchestra is organized, saying the Symphony of the Hills is composed of about 70 musicians, “full strength” in his words.
And as in many situations in the previous year to 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor.
For this symphonic group, the members are not only from the Kerrville area, but also commute to Kerrville to perform, from San Antonio, Austin and Houston, and even from out of state. Some Hill Country members are band and orchestra directors from schools, in their “day jobs.”
“Some small towns do not have robust music programs. Here we have those programs in middle school and high school, too. And we have people move here to live, who care about classical music.”
Last year they had less seats for players, because they spaced seating out due to COVID. And they added shields for more protection from the virus, especially for musicians who play brass or woodwind instruments. They blow air out to make their music.
“Now the protocols are somewhat relaxed; and we’re at full strength again. But it’s a formula, to balance the sound,” Dowdy said. “The woodwinds and brass are usually in pairs, and they play from risers. But they project so well, there are about 20 violins to balance that. And we definitely only need one drummer.”
He called the Cailloux Theater “beautifully resonant” in its design.
“Locally we’re about the same size of the San Antonio Symphony, but some are up to 80 or 90 people,” he said. “But 70 musicians can do almost all the classical works.”
The musicians have rehearsals once a week for five weeks before each concert; and each musician practices individually so they come prepared to play together.
It is a space problem if they work with a chorus. It gets tight for spacing because the stage isn’t any larger, but they arrange risers and seating for more people – as Dowdy said they will do locally for special Christmas music.
That’s their next concert, “Holiday Hopes,” scheduled Dec. 2.
“That’s 120 people, total,” he said.
Dowdy’s added duties
Dowdy recently was hired by Schreiner University to be their fulltime director of music there, for the university choir, band and a small string program.
“And we can offer the Symphony of the Hills to the university,” Dowdy said.
For season or individual concert tickets, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org; or call (830) 792-7469; or email info@SymphonyoftheHills. org.
All symphony performances on Dec. 2, Jan. 8, Feb. 24, and April 28 will be at the Cailloux Theater.
The symphony’s inaugural season was in 2001-02, created from an orchestra formed at SU, 44 musicians and two free concerts on the SU campus.
In the 2002-2003 season they moved into the Cailloux Theater, and grew to multi-concert seasons and 70-plus members. The free concerts for elementary students started in 2004-05.
They have played with the Sentimental Journey Orchestra, New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Hill Country Youth Orchestra and New Buddy Holly Band, among others, and single special guests.
Dowdy was first employed as associate conductor for the 2013-14 season; and became conductor and artistic director at the end of the 2014-15 season.
