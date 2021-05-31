P2K, Tivy Theater offer ‘Shakespeare In The Park’

For the 10th time, Playhouse 2000 will partner with the City of Kerrville to present Shakespeare In The Park on June 4-5 in Louise Hays Park.
This year's production, "Two Gentlemen of Verona," will benefit from an additional partnership as well, this one with the Technical Theater class at Tivy High School.
"Partnering with the talented students and staff at Tivy is a perfect fit for this project," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We're very excited to offer these students experiences that are hard to provide at school, and our annual Shakespeare project - which has been so popular with both actors and audiences - will benefit from the added technical support."
For six weeks, students of Technical Theater instructor Jessica Sturm have bussed to the campus of the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts to study the basics of performance support, including scenic construction, costuming, lighting, and sound reinforcement, and how to undertake all of these activities safely.
The program is funded by a generous grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, which allows P2K to provide a variety of class sessions, instructors and supplies at no cost to the students or the school.
The scenery for "Two Gentlemen of Verona" was designed by Tivy Junior and recent UIL Award-winner Scooty Garrett. The design has been constructed and painted by both Tivy students and Playhouse 2000 volunteers, and will be erected in Louise Hays Park just in time for the show to begin on Friday night.
This year's production marks the 10th consecutive year of presenting "Shakespeare In The Park," though not all years have seen performances in Louise Hays Park.
For two years during the park's major renovation, the show moved to the "front lawn" of the City Center, and last year's "King Lear" was only seen online due to COVID concerns.
"We're really looking forward to being back in the park, and back in front of live audiences," said Brown. "With COVID restrictions being lifted, having an event like this one - outdoors - is a great way for folks to get together and get back to enjoying the arts with friends and neighbors."
"Two Gentlemen of Verona" will be presented on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at the Louise Hays Park Pavilion. There is no admission charge, though goodwill contributions are welcome. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and anything else that makes their visit to the park comfortable.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. Additional information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
