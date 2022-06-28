Sheriff details staffing, budget challenges

Sheriff Larry Leitha updated Kerr County Commissioners last week on the “tremendous increase in mental health transports” in recent weeks. When a person needs to be transported the policy is to send one officer from the sheriff’s office and one officer from the Kerrville Police Department.
“We send two officers for officer safety reasons,” Leitha said. “I haven’t talked to the chief (KPD Chief McCall) yet but I am thinking of sending only one guy (officer) if the transport is two hours or less.
Transports are required because the Kerrville State Hospital no longer accepts emergency-commit mental health clients since KSH now serves only forensic patients committed through the state’s court system.
The Crisis Stabilization Unit adjacent to the KSH has limited beds and is only able to keep patients for 10 days and then, if needed, they must be transported to another facility.
In years past mental health patients could be transported to San Antonio State Hospital (SASH) or to Laurel Ridge, a private facility on the northside of SA.
“I was good with sending to Austin or San Angelo but now we are having to transport as far away as Belton and Katy,” Leitha said. “That’s ridiculous. We need to do something.”
Leitha said the transport situation was taking a lot of his officers’ time and was really an unfunded mandate from the state.
County Judge Rob Kelly, who conducts mental health hearings, said this is not a new problem but that transporting the mental health patients is the law.
“Statutorily we are required to transport,” Kelly said. “This has been going on forever.”
Leitha also said the number of human smuggling incidents in recent weeks has taxed the manpower at the sheriff’s office.
“With human trafficking incidents, we are getting hammered,” Leitha said.
In another discussion, Leitha told the court that if the City of Ingram de-incorporates, a discussion on the table by the city leaders recently, that a whole new shift of five officers would have to be added to the sheriff’s department, if the county takes over law enforcement within the Ingram city limits. He added it would cost an estimated additional $450,000 to $500,000 annually.
“Changes going on in Ingram will affect Kerr County,” Kelly told the court but added would be meeting with new Ingram Mayor Claude Jordan to discuss the issues in the near future.
A major issue is the recent resignation of the police chief and several of the deputies, which has required the sheriff’s department to step in and take calls within the Ingram city limits.
“I am looking for direction, when nobody’s out there then we have to do something,” Leitha said. “I’d like to see a game plan for the city.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz told Leitha that commissioners were not interested in increasing the sheriff’s budget to handle the Ingram situation.
“Response times will go down in the rest of the county. It’s not fair to the taxpayers of the county to have to dedicate officers to the City of Ingram,” Letz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.