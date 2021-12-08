For many, a trip to enjoy Tchaikovsky's classic "Nutcracker Ballet" is a tradition shared by the whole family at Christmas time.
Playhouse 2000 is bringing San Antonio's Quenedit Ballet Theater back to the Cailloux Theater this weekend with special pricing to help make that experience affordable and convenient.
"Family Friendly Pricing," with adult tickets available from just $22, and all children's tickets just $10 each, is made possible by the event's sponsors: Barbara's Travel Service, Zach Riffett, CFP, with EdwardJones, and Kendall Davison, AAMS, with his own Edward-Jones office.
Perhaps the most popular ballet of all time, "The Nutcracker" tells a story of a young girl who is given an elaborate nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve to carry her on a journey to visit fantastic places and wages a battle against an evil Mouse King.
The Quenedit Ballet Theater's production features elaborate sets and sumptuous costumes, dozens of highly trained dancers, and - of course - the most beautiful Christmas music of all time.
Tickets to enjoy "The Nutcracker Ballet" have been very popular, and few seats remain as of this writing. Available seats can be purchased by visiting the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Box Office is available to fulfill orders for tickets and gift certificates by telephone at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets can be found online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Patrons should note that online sales include a convenience fee.
"The Nutcracker Ballet" is presented by Playhouse 2000, managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. It is also being presented in a shortened version to more than 1,400 school children as part of the "Young People's Performances Series," made possible by grants from the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation and the Texas Commission on the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.