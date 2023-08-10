Families living without water

Turning on a faucet and having clean, abundant waterflow to brush teeth, take showers, wash clothes and cook is a luxury many in the Hill Country do not have. The water level has begun to significantly drop in the aquifers, and wells around the county are compromised.
Such is the situation for property owners in Hill Country Ranch Estates off Cypress Creek Road, who have been dealing with that exact issue off and on for more than a year.
The subdivision of more than two dozen residences has been on some form of water restrictions for most of the five years that Janise Alcorta and her family have owned their home on Green Oak Drive.
“Anything helps anymore. With four kids, trying to get them showered within the time the water is turned on is difficult and challenging,” Alcorta said. She estimated she has spent $80 a week at the laundromat since the well malfunctioned.
“Things like cleaning the house, flushing toilets, addressing issues when someone is sick and other problems are ongoing. This summer has been the worst,” she added.
Her children are ages 17,13,12 and three years old. She is a home health care worker so often doesn’t get home until the window of time to get water has passed.
Noah, her 13-year-old who will be an eighth grader at Hal Peterson Middle School this year, said not being able to take a shower when needed was his biggest challenge. Alcorta also said because of the heat and lack of water this summer that the family had not been able to do much yard work or clean-up.
“As a first-time homebuyer back in 2018, I was not aware of all the things we needed to look at in buying property, like water availability in this subdivision. We, luckily, are able to fill buckets with non-potable water to use to flush toilets, but that’s about all we can do. Some of our neighbors have portable storage tanks that allow them to have water delivered or they can go and get water, but we don’t,” Alcorta added.
Alcorta also identified an early problem in what has happened over the past months, is that the residents in the subdivision were not communicating with each other, but she said lately that was changing and an upcoming community meeting was being scheduled to update everyone on the progress toward getting a new well drilled.
According to Norman Houghton, property owner and the person who manages the private well which provides water to residents of the subdivision, the single well that serves the properties in the subdivision began to have problems several years ago. Because the well is jointly owned by the property owners it is classified as a private well.
“We applied for and have been notified that we will received a U.S.D.A. emergency grant to drill a new well. We have acquired property near the failed well and the next step in the process is to solicit bids to have the well drilled,” Houghton explained. He said the process has been very slow, which is typical of federal grants, but he hopes to get the bid process going shortly and the necessary paperwork submitted back to U.S.D.A. for funding the project. Houghton said he has no timeline yet for the new well to be completed.
In the meantime, residents have the failing system which is pumping very little water now into the storage tank, turned on for an hour and a half in the morning and the same time in the evening.
In July, after a request from Kerr County Emergency Management Director Dub Thomas, the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department delivered a limited amount of bottled drinking water to the residents and twice delivered 5,000 gallons of non-potable water to the storage tank for the subdivision.
CPVFD Chief Charles Holt said his department has limited resources to be able to deliver water in August.
“The pallets of bottled water we provided to the residents at Hill Country Ranch Estates was donated by the Methodist Men when there was a similar well failure at Hill River Country Estates outside of Center Point last year. We had some that was left over that we could take to them. We have limited resources and cannot do this long term,” Holt said.
Thomas said that because it was a “private water supply” that Kerr County is limited in what it can do to help the residents in this kind of situation because of state rules.
“I took issue with the state last year (with Hill River Country Estates) that even though it is a private water supply, it’s regulated by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) and the Public Utilities Commission and there’s really not much they can do to help,” Thomas explained.
Locally the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District also has limited authority related to private wells. Most of their authority deals with public water systems and water purveyors and the amount of water that can be pumped from larger well systems and issuing well permits.
Headwaters General Manager Gene Williams said last week that he was aware of the situation with the well at Hill Country Ranch Estates and is ready to assist when they are ready to drill the new well.
“What we’ll do is a replacement well permit. They’ll plug the old well and drill the new one. We’ll work with them and expedite the process as fast as we can. We know they are in a difficult situation,” Williams said.
Houghton said the initial problem with the well began in 2019 when a ground shift damaged the well casing and cut off about 100 feet of the well’s depth. Production from the well slowed as the aquifer water decreased and water restrictions were first initiated for the residents.
“I remember the exact date of the beginning of the current problem. It was May 17, 2022 when the well’s water level fell so low. Since then, the residents have been on strict water restrictions. Presently, the water is turned on from 6 to 7:30 in the morning and 7 to 8:30 in the evening,” Houghton said.
Houghton said if anyone or any organization can help provide drinking water or non-potable water on a short-term basis to his neighbors until the new well is drilled, to contact him directly at (830) 739-7330. To provide help for Janise Alcorta and her children, please email her at Jalcorta.ja10@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.