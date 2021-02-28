City of Kerrville leaders activated the Emergency Operation Center, which is tasked with finding immediate solutions for struggles with public safety, water, streets and logistical issues faced by each department within the city, during last week’s winter storm.
Led by Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney and City Manager Mark McDaniel, the EOC first met virtually on Saturday, Feb. 12. By Monday, EOC members were meeting twice a day with coordination calls to all city leadership.
The EOC was responsible for setting up warming shelters locally for nearly 100 displaced citizens and visitors. While the Salvation Army was already accepting people to its shelter, a much larger need was identified, which led to the implementation of a shelter at Calvary Temple Church.
When CTC was nearing capacity, Maloney coordinated with First United Methodist Church to open a third shelter.
“This was an all-hands-on-deck mission, with every city department involved,” McDaniel said. “The city’s EOC led the efforts to address everything from roads to rescues and restoration of water service inside city limits. City staff worked around the clock to keep roads open, remove fallen trees, address water outages and re-pressurize the city’s water system.”
EOC efforts resulted in a collaboration with Schreiner University to house Kerrville Police Department officers and dispatchers. It was also an EOC project to partner with Pint & Plow Brewing Company and Basement Brewers of Texas to boil water for residents who were last to have water service restored.
“We knew what was coming, and we were prepared with a proactive response,” Maloney said. “It was through our coordination, collaboration and communication efforts through the EOC that we were able to increase readiness and streamline the response.”
Maloney, along with Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall and other city leaders, hand-delivered gallons of boiled water to affected residents.
Throughout the storm, City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus provided updates to the community on everything from road conditions to water availability.
“Bottom line, I could not be more pleased with the teamwork, ingenuity, initiative and dedication of every city employee involved in the emergency response effort,” McDaniel said.
The EOC operation was not as visible as that of first responders, but it was the work, planning and coordination of the team of leaders that assisted all operations in successfully completing their respective missions.
