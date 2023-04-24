Facebook post leads organ donation

Steven Ybarra left a routine doctor’s appointment in late August 2022 with more questions than when he arrived.
“There were some strange anomalies in my blood and they wanted me to see a kidney doctor,” he said.
After more bloodwork and a biopsy, the specialist asked Ybarra, “Did you know you’re sick?”
“I said, ‘I am?’” recalled Ybarra. “He said, ‘You’re in stage-five renal failure.’ I said, ‘What does that mean? That doesn’t sound good.’”
Ybarra had no symptoms beyond minor swelling yet had to be immediately hospitalized for emergency dialysis. Starting right away, the 51-year-old would have to do dialysis three times a week for four hours a day at a dialysis center or have daily peritoneal dialysis in his home.
He was told that unless he found a living kidney donor he had only two years to live.
“They told me, ‘There’s a seven-year wait for a kidney but you’ve got two years to live,’ and I was like, ‘That doesn’t add up very well,’” Ybarra said.
His wife Stacy Young couldn’t donate her kidney because she was in recent cancer remission herself. But she immediately took to social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok in an effort to find Ybarra a donor.
Several loved ones stepped forward to be tested, but none were an exact match.
“I’m blood type O-negative,” said Ybarra. “One of the rarest blood types.” (Only about 7 percent of the U.S. population has O-negative blood, according to the American Red Cross.)
Ybarra and Young had no way of knowing that another Kerrville resident, 24-year-old Shelby Kocurek, would see the couple’s posts in October, and — not realizing they were neighbors who lived only a few houses apart, nor that her husband had known Ybarra’s family for years — Kocurek went to the hospital to be tested to see if she could potentially donate a kidney to Ybarra — a total stranger.
“I was just scrolling on Facebook and I saw Stacy’s post,” said Kocurek, who is married with three young children. “I had no clue about kidney dontation, I don’t know any living donors — it’s not something I’d been wanting to do for a while or anything. I just felt called to see if I was a match, so that’s what I did — I called and checked.”
Kocurek shared that her teenage brother had died two years before in an accident involving a firearm.
“He was on life support for about a week until he eventually passed, and we decided to go ahead and donate his organs, his skin,” she said. “All of those recipients wound up reaching out to us in the last two years. It was really the glue that held our family together, hearing how he saved so many lives.”
As it turned out, Kocurek was not an exact match for Ybarra. But she did get a call shortly thereafter from nonprofit Kidney Solutions in Kerrville, which aims to connect recipients with living donors. According to Kocurek, they told her she could still move forward with a “paired match.”
In a paired match or paired exchange, a living donor whose blood type is incompatible with an intended recipient can donate a kidney to a different eligible recipient on the recipient list. Multiple people are then cross-paired to receive organs they need. Three or four transplants can then take place at the same time — but if any one donor backs out, none of the transplant surgeries can go forward.
Kocurek opted to move forward with the paired exchange, donating her own kidney March 22 — in Ybarra’s name — to a stranger so that Ybarra could receive a compatible kidney in the exchange. In total, eight paired surgeries occurred in the Methodist Hospital system in San Antonio that day: four donor surgeries, four recipient surgeries.
“I feel that so much more was accomplished when we did a paired exchange,” Kocurek said. “Four people got kidneys and I can’t wait to meet them all someday and hear their stories.”
Ybarra said with his new kidney, he is able to safely swim in rivers and pools again — something he was unable to do while on dialysis.
“The greatest thing about getting this new kidney was not being tied to a machine anymore with 20 feet of hose,” he added.
He said he wishes more people would be screened regularly for kidney disease. “They call it the silent killer,” he said. “You don’t have symptoms before it’s too late.”
Ybarra said that the phrase “life is short” means more to him than it used to.
“Those things you used to take for granted like washing your car or watering your grass, gardening, watching the rain,” Ybarra said. “When you’re sick, your time to do them gets cut in half and it puts a whole new perspective on life, telling you to stop prioritizing certain things over your own self.”
Kocurek said she wishes people knew that being a living donor is not as expensive or unattainable as it may seem. Typically, the intended recipient’s health insurance pays for everything.
“If you’d have told me a year ago I’d donate my kidney to some stranger, I would have said, ‘Oh, they’ll choose someone with a healthier lifestyle, there’s someone out there who’s a better match than me,’” she said. “But pretty much anyone can donate as long as you don’t have serious underlying health issues.”
The recovery time for the surgery is six to eight weeks, but Kocurek said she was already feeling herself again after only about two weeks and that she feels Ybarra’s recovery has been much more intense.
Ybarra’s wife Young said she was grateful to count Kocurek as a dear friend and honorary family member now.
“It’s such a small world and she’s just so loving and kind and compassionate and brave,” Young said. “It takes a really brave person to make that kind of sacrifice for a total stranger.”
To donate to Steven Ybarra’s fundraiser for the six to eight weeks he has taken medical leave from work, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/63bbg-medical?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer-andr&utm_ term=undefined.
For more information about live organ donation, contact Kerrville nonprofit Kidney Solutions at (830) 285-2140 or info@kidneysolutions.org. To learn more about federal programming and the living donor registry, visit https://www.kidneyregistry.org.
