New COVID-19 cases in single digits, five more deaths reported

Kerr County has seen five new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, hospitalizations for the coronaviruse remain high at 32, but for the first time in months new daily cases reported are in the single digits.
According to Peterson Health officials, only nine new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, offering hope for the beginning of a decline in the holiday season surge.
Since Dec. 1, Peterson Health alone has found that 1,159 of the patients they tested were postive, compared the previous 10 months at only 1,050, bringing the daily average over the past 53 days to 21 new cases daily.
