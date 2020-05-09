KACC reopens with gourd show, 2 other exhibits

With Governor Greg Abbott's announcement that his stay-at-home order expires on April 30 and businesses can begin to reopen, KACC has decided to go on with the show.
KACC staff are currently in the process of deep-cleaning the art center to get it ready for visitors.
Regular office hours resumed on May 4 and the center will open to the public on May 14. The shows on exhibit include:
• “15th Annual Southwest Gourd Fine Art Show” in the Cornels Gallery;
• "From Realism to Surrealism: A Lovelace Family Art Exhibit" in the Avery Gallery, and;
• “Art by Barbara Cooledge” in the Derby Gallery.
All exhibits will be on display until July 3.
In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the scheduled awards and artist reception on May 23 has been cancelled.
KACC staff and administration ask that if you visit the galleries, to keep a respectful distance from other visitors.
For those who aren't comfortable with going out in public yet, virtual tours of all three exhibits will be posted to KACC website on May 19.
Come see us after we open on May 14 and enjoy the gorgeous art and the newly installed air conditioning system.
