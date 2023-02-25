Celebrating local black history

For local artist George Waring the recognition of Black History month meant the opportunity to share his talents with the community, and honor family heritage and others who have contributed to the history of Kerrville.
The result is an art display open for visitors at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center until the end of February. He hopes to then move the collection to the Doyle Community Center.
Waring also has artworks displayed at the Kerr County Courthouse and is currently working on a painting to be displayed at the Kerrville ISD Tax Office on Earl Garrett St. The work will be of B.T. Wilson, who was the principal and teacher at the historic segregated Doyle School until the school was closed in the late 1960s. Wilson and his wife Itasco both taught at Doyle and later taught in the Kerrville schools until they retired.
Rosie (Norris) McCrae, who served several years with the Kerrville Police Department, was Waring’s great-grandmother. McCrae also served as interim chief of the department for a short time. Several of her family members still live in the Kerrville area.
“In my display of portraits are several other Kerrville historic black people that contributed to our black culture,” Waring said.
Waring was born in Kerrville at the old Peterson Hospital and went to school at Tom Daniels Elementary. His family moved to Las Vegas where he completed his education and then he moved back to Kerrville in his late teens. His grandmother, Brenda Coleman, attended Doyle School and lived in Kerrville most of her life, until they moved.
SouthStar Bank sponsored Waring in last fall’s annual Chalk Festival on the grounds of the Kerrville City Hall. He currently is working at Pint and Plow.
The need to preserve more of the history of the minority community in Kerrville is very important to Waring.
“I feel we have come from the back of the bus to the front now. The next generation really has something to look forward to in this community,” Waring said.
