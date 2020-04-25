KCSO dispatcher doing her part for ‘family’

Kimberly Sullivan works 12-hour shifts as a dispatcher at the Kerr County Sheriff’s office helping citizens from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but in the midst of the COVID-19 threat she wanted to find a way to protect deputies and corrections officers at the Kerr County Jail, co-workers she considers family.
“We lost a jailer earlier this year … a really amazing part of this (KCSO) family, to complications of the flu. And his illness might have been prevented if he knew he needed a mask,” Sullivan said. “So, in my mind, I was thinking of Stephen Walter and wanted to come up with a way to make sure that it didn’t happen again with our deputies and jailers who are on the frontlines.”
Her concern prompted her to start making fabric facial masks to distribute to KCSO staff and their families.
With 130 KCSO employees, multiplied by their famlies, Sullivan was finding it difficult to keep up with the demand, so she asked Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer for help.
“I was just doing it at home, but with three grown children and a 4-year-old in the house, it was going pretty slow,” Sullivan said. “So I went through my supervisor to seek permission from the sheriff to make them while on shift.”
Hierholzer was touched by the sentiment and gave Sullivan permission to work on the masks while on the job, provided citizens’ calls came first.
“I work the night shift and the calls have really slowed down during all of this (pandemic), so it gives me a little bit of extra time when we are not taking calls,” Sullivan said.
So far, Sullivan said she has been able to provide masks for all of the nurses in the jail and many of the patrol deputies, as well as their families and children.
Sullivan brought her personal sewing machine, fabric and other necessary items to the sheriff’s office.
“I keep all of my stuff in a little corner,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she taught herself how to make the masks by watching YouTube videos and has researched the type of fabric needed to properly protect those who wear them.
“I just got in the actual material for the masks that the nurses wear,” Sullivan said. “I know we need to protect the supply of masks for the healthcare workers, too. And I also have material that is similar to that of the N95 masks.”
Sullivan said that while Hierholzer provides Personal Protective Equipment to deputies and jailers, those things aren’t available when they are off duty.
“I’m not expecting them to wear them at work, but if we make them available and get them wearing them off duty, we are keeping everyone safe,” Sullivan said.
In selecting fabric, Sullivan tries to think of the individual, purchasing certain patterns for specific individuals.
“I think if they like them, they will wear them,” Sullivan said. “I sit behind a computer and I am protected where I am, but they are not, and just like everyone, I wanted to find a way that I could help.”
She has worked at the KCSO for little more than a year, but considers her co-workers family and it is for that reason she wanted to find a way to protect them.
“When all of this started, my three sons came home from college and a lady here at the office cleaned out her freezer and gave us a bunch of meat so I could keep them fed,” Sullivan said. “That’s how everyone is, here. We are a family and this is my way of trying to help.”
Sullivan said she became first responder dispatcher because she enjoys interacting with people and helping others.
