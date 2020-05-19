11th COVID-19 case reported in Kerr County

The City of Kerrville has announced the report of an eleventh positive COVID-19 case in Kerr County, while also reporting that all previous coronavirus patients have recovered.
According to City of Kerrville Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus, the latest case was reported Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by Kerr County officials.
“The individual reported to Peterson Regional Medical Center’s emergency department on Sunday, May 17 with COVID-like symptoms,” Cunyus said. “The patient reported a history of shopping in San Antonio recently.”
Cunyus said the COVID-19 patient resides inside the Kerrville city limits with six other individuals, who have all been directed to self-isolate pending further instructions from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.