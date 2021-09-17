Youth Soccer Association puts kids ‘on the ball’

Soccer is a sport played worldwide and while talented adult players can be seen on television sports shows, those grown-up players probably started in neighborhood street games or schoolyard P.E. classes.
In Kerrville, the Hill Country Youth Soccer Association is a starting point for many young people who like to kick a ball around for winning scores.
Longtime Kerrville resident Linda Speck is the regular commissioner for the Hill Country group, with Jon Shantz as the vice president and about 10 total members as the governing group.
“It’s always been all for the kids; and it still is,” Speck said.
Her valued sidekick for all this “organizing” has been her friend, retired Kerrville ISD teacher Shirley Leifeste, who provided the computer skills to move the registrations and team designations from handwritten sheets of paper to computer files.
Leifeste also contributed to this story in an interview Sept. 3, but she passed away unexpectedly the next day, Sept. 4; and Speck and the other adult volunteers will be proceeding into this year’s season without her.
At the end of that interview, Speck also asked Leifeste to help look over the concession stand’s stash of hot dogs, for an opinion on how prepared they were, or should be, for the new season. Like most volunteer groups, very few have only one job.
The local Hill Country soccer group is a member of the American Youth Soccer Organization. Speck said the national organization helps them in the Hill Country by providing insurance for the Kerr County group and help with their tax filings, plus providing the books to train their coaches and referees.
Then the Hill Country group offers training clinics for the coaches “live” or online or using the books that are provided.
2021-22 seasons
In 2021, Speck said the Hill Country group signed up almost 420 players, who were placed on 60 teams. Those teams were drawn from youngsters ages 4 through 18 years old, the allowed range of players’ ages.
Registration usually starts a month or a little more, before each season starts – for instance, in January for the Spring season.
Adult leaders are referees and assistant referees.
“There used to be 11 players on each side, and one is designated as the ‘goal-keeper,’” Speck said.
Now the teams are made up of different numbers of youngsters on each side, depending on the age range of each team.
And the oldest teams are co-ed, while the younger teams are divided by gender.
Four-year-olds compete on teams of three players on each side.
Four- to six-year-olds in general also play three against three.
Seven and eight-year-olds are placed on teams of four players on each side.
Nine-, 10- and 11-year-olds play on teams of seven players on each side.
The oldest players ages 12 and up are placed on teams of 11 players on each side.
“The kids who are 10 and older get actual ‘position names’ on their teams and for their games. The younger kids don’t have named positions,” Speck said.
The designated “seasons” for youth soccer include a Fall Season for nine weeks of games. That means Saturdays starting Sept. 11 and continuing through Nov. 13 this year.
Then there’s a break until the Spring Season with games in April and May – “roughly between Spring Break and Easter,” Speck said.
Field locations can vary depending on the age ranges and number of teams, they said.
The main locations for games are the 16 soccer fields at the City of Kerrville’s Sports Complex on Holdsworth Drive. There’s also a building that’s a combination concession stand, kitchen, a classroom, and restrooms.
Last Saturday, they opened the Fall season with their “Soccer Fest” there.
This group started in 1995 with four fields off Loop 534 between Animal Services and the city’s landfill. Speck said those four fields have recently been leased to the local YMCA program for that organization’s football program.
“Some teams play on the edges of parks; or on church lawns,” Speck said. “And they learn to play on either grass or artificial turf. But most soccer is played on football fields.”
The HCYSAgames are held on Saturdays; and teams practice on weekdays after school and work.
Leifeste and Speck said the “Hill Country” in their organization’s name was because they have players and teams here and as far afield as Center Point, Comfort, Junction, Fredericksburg, Ingram and Harper, to past Rock Springs.
And once the Hill Country teams are formed, they have played in tournaments as far away as Houston, Austin and San Antonio in auxiliary seasons.
“The Tejanos group plays in regular seasons here, and also in tournaments away from Kerrville, the ‘select’ category,” Leifeste said.
Speck said, “Ninety-nine percent of the coaches are parents of some of the players. And they have to be in place before the teams’ games are scheduled.”
They said after the first registration period for this Fall season, they now have a waiting list of interested young players; and they were going to keep those lists handy for the Spring season.
“Shoe store”
When Leifeste and Speck said what the adults do for the young players is “all for the kids,” they also meant helping provide the required “equipment.”
Each player is asked to have shin guards, black shorts, and the proper lace-up sports shoes for their age group.
The HCYSO provides each player with a team shirt, and pairs of socks to match the shirt.
“And each player needs a soccer ball at home to use, to learn to move their feet and practice with it,” Speck said.
To help that process - and because children grow out of shoes so fast - a large set of shelves inside the classroom holds many pairs of varies sizes of used soccer shoes, and some shin guards that also must be the right size for each child. And they’re for sale at $5 per pair, when parents need them, going through each season.
There are a few other requirements, the ladies said.
All volunteers have to pass a background check.
Two fees per player must be paid, a “division” fee of $55 and a “national player’s fee” of $20. But the local organization also can help parents with that using a scholarship fund, or a payment plan.
The socks have to coordinate with the team shirts.
Hair ties must be soft, not dangerous.
And no jewelry or (medical) “casts” are allowed.
“We’re teaching the real deal. There are a lot of lessons about teams and teamwork,” Speck said.
Her family had three children go through this program from ages 6 to 18.
Leifeste said she and her husband Herman had three children in this program starting in 1988, and Herman also was a coach.
They said soccer also is a high school sport here at Tivy High School and Our Lady of the Hills Prep School and at Notre Dame School.
Speck said she wants to help parents, groups and neighbors come out for the games. And when the kids “age out” from the teams, they can still help the organization.
Www.hillcountrysoccer.org is a source of information about the local program, including the group’s age levels for players, and schedules for games.
