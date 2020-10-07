Arcadia Live open for business

Katie McCarty, membership coordinator for the Arcadia Live! organization, provided a tour of the newly renovated Arcadia Theater at 717 Water St. downtown recently, to show off the new event and entertainment spaces now available for community and visitors’ events.
The overall renovated movie theater space will now accommodate about 355 people on the main floor downstairs for seated events plus an additional 78 if seated upstairs in the balcony.
If an event is planned for guests to stand and mingle, there is room for about 500 people on two floors.
The main floor of the old theater has been redesigned as three level areas for seating/tables, with railings and with sloping ramps connecting them for ADA accessibility.
The old balcony upstairs (up the old concrete stairs, now painted a rich red) now has four “suites” created by partial walls and aisles.
Two of the four have been claimed by sponsors, while the other two are still available for the “naming opportunities.”
On the second floor at the back of the balcony, overlooking Water Street and above the lobby, old office space was renovated to offer a second bar (for those in the suites), the upper opening of the new elevator, and a board room for VIPs and the Arcadia Live! board.
McCarty and Overby said the renovation crew used a lot of the “shiplap” and other materials found in the theater to create new floors, dividers, and wall and bar coverings.
Renovation work included adding a large bar at the back of the main floor under the balcony. McCarty said it would be open for customers on two sides and have a full staff of three for service.
On the Water Street side of the building, the old ticket booth was removed from the tiled entry, and McCarty said the interim admin office next door will eventually become the new ticketing office. They continue to work on a new ticketing system.
In the room behind that office, the construction funding turned that roughly square room into a caterer’s kitchen complete with a new freezer, for use by caterers hired to work at various events. It has connecting doors to the main entry hall and through a smaller storeroom to one side of the new downstairs bar.
“The Arcadia Theater opened in 1926; and in 1929 they ‘raised the roof” to allow room to show ‘talkies’ movies,” McCarty said.
She said the “iconic blade” neon sign that was on the front of the theater until 1948 was repaired; and has been installed at the back east corner of building, overlooking the new deck that was installed across the back of the building.
The red “fins” that also decorated the theater were removed, repainted and fitted with LED lights before being re-installed on the east side of the building overlooking the “Antler Alley” that connects the Water Street sidewalk with the new deck.
There is a second fundraising campaign under way among Tivy High School classes, and those competing classes will be noted on the outside wall in the future.
For performers, the Green Room and stage also are ADA-compliant and there is an elevator connecting the two.
Work crews found the original concrete wall under the back of the stage, McCarty said, with written signatures of previous performers; and kept it in the renovations. McCarty said future performers can sign the same wall.
Among the renovation crew was Marlin Rhoden of Kerr County, project superintendent, who said his grandparents A.B. and Elaine Small spent a lot of time in this theater.
“The theater continued to show movies until 1988-89,” said Anne Overby. “We’ve ordered a new design in movie screens, “pop-up,” that stores all folded up and unfolds like a big envelope to stand on the stage,” Overby said. “We’re waiting on the projector now; and we’ve penciled in Christmas movies that will be new to grandkids and old to their grandparents.”
She and McCarty said the hardest part now is telling people who have moved here in the last 30 years that this event center is here.
They said the “Capital Campaign” for raising donations officially ends Dec. 31, 2020.
All names they have listed then will be permanently inscribed on the refinished outside walls of the old entry (where the old box office used to be and the new main doors were installed); and the story of the theater will be told on a large plaque along with the names of those donors who gave $1,000 or more.
Open for business
McCarty said Oct. 2 was their original grand opening date.
They were able to host a “Back Porch Music Series” recently for three hours on the stage and with the large glass doors open to the outdoor deck over the Guadalupe River.
She said they are beginning officially with a “member appreciation event” Oct. 22 that is planned as a “chair party” for those supporters who contributed funds for one or more chairs to furnish the theater. The chairs are to be identified by the sponsors’ names; and at this opening party, finding the name plates will be part of the party.
The website for the renovated theater is www.ArcadiaLive.org, and in the top tab upcoming events are being listed.
The Back Porch Music Series continues Saturday nights in October, first-come, first-served until capacity of the deck is reached. All attending must wear masks or face coverings, and social distancing will be observed.
Their first ticketed event scheduled is “Montopolis” with a program titled “The Legend of Big Bend” with a visual and musical score and narrative.
“Keep your eyes on the website, for possible tickets,” McCarty said.
On Friday, Oct. 9, they will collaborate with the Big Seed programs; and on Oct. 16 the Mike Kasberg Trio will perform.
To become a member at Arcadia Live!, McCarty said new members should drop off cash or a check in the office upstairs at 709 ½ Water St. (call first for an appointment); or visit online at boxoffice@thearcadialive.org; or call the office at 315-5483. Annual individual mem- berships range from $120/year (“Roadie”) through three levels to $500/year for “Headliner.” Corporate sponsorships also are four annual packages from $1,000 to $10,000.
Overby handles information and donations; and Michael Kelliher is executive director.
Arcadia Live! us a 501(c)3 nonprofit, whose mission is “to promote diverse, live entertainment and revitalize Kerrville’s historic Downtown.”
