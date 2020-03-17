Schreiner moves to virtual learning, will make decision on commencement

Schreiner University President, Dr. Charlie McCormick, issued a statement this afternoon to all students, faculty and staff as to the next steps Schreiner University is taking in providing educational continuity to its students. Below is the message McCormick sent:
"As you are well aware, the coronavirus (known as COVID-19) crisis has been developing rapidly. Responses have been developing just as quickly. Schreiner University intended to return to somewhat normal operations beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, but new recommendations from the White House released yesterday afternoon (March 16, 2020) regarding the size of gatherings (10 people or less) have made it impossible to continue face-to-face instruction on campus. Across the country, states, cities, and municipalities—including the City of Kerrville—are heeding the federal government’s guidelines. All of us who have been monitoring this situation over the past several weeks and were planning to stay operational are heartbroken by this turn of events. We know that many of our students, faculty, and staff are heartbroken, too. In this moment, our priority is identifying the next steps in providing educational continuity to students and ensuring they are not disadvantaged financially by the steps we are having to take due to this situation.
Academics
Beginning Monday, March 23, Schreiner University will move its coursework into virtual environments. This will look different for each course, and we are assuming that Monday will be a “soft” start to these virtual learning environments as we learn where challenges and obstacles exist. At a minimum, faculty will establish communication with each student in their courses through the student’s Schreiner email account. If you have not been able to communicate with each of your faculty members by Wednesday, March 25, 2020, you should call the Dean of Faculty at (830) 792-7415 to troubleshoot this issue. Courses will continue and end according to the established academic calendar.
We anticipate that for students in the RN to BSN program and the Masters programs in Education and Business Administration coursework will proceed as planned. Students in the Brownsville and El Paso campuses will move to virtual learning environments, too. As of this moment, University offices in Brownsville, El Paso, and Kerrville are open, though we are limiting gatherings within spaces where people cannot practice social distancing to 10 individuals at once.
Academic support services will begin operating virtually on Monday, March 23, too. Peer tutoring and writing center support will be available remotely. Further information will be posted on the Schreiner University website by Monday morning at 9 a.m. regarding utilization of these services. Other support services also will be available virtually, including counseling, campus ministry, and learning support services. Very shortly thereafter, career services and the registrar’s office will begin virtual operations too. Again, information on accessing these support services will be available on the University website by Monday morning at 9:00 am or as soon as possible as the virtual environment is launched. Registration information for the fall semester will be forthcoming. At this moment, all public events on campus have been cancelled, and other meetings will be modified as necessary.
The University has not made a decision on Baccalaureate and Commencement Exercises at this time, but we will have made a decision by April 3rd so that students and their families can make appropriate plans. We definitely will host some sort of graduation experience. It may be moved to a new date or held in an alternative fashion. Updates will be available on the University’s website.
Residence Life
Unless there are extenuating circumstances for living in the residence halls and the apartments, students will move out of their halls and apartments beginning Friday, March 20 and no later than Sunday, March 29, 2020. A reservation system is available at https://www.picktime.com/7010b266-c118-49c6-802b-645ca7293dc2 for students to identify the time slot in which they want to move out. Our goal with this reservation system is to limit the number of people who gather in a residence hall or apartment at any one time. Staff will be on hand to help students move out.
If you believe you have an extenuating circumstance that requires a special accommodation, please send the Dean of Students an email (cmhueber@schreiner.edu) with this request at your earliest convenience. Note that current living arrangements may not be available, and a student may be instructed to move to different apartments designated by Residence Life.
As part of the check-out process, students may discuss with financial services their account balances either in person or by phone or email after moving off campus. All students moving out of residence halls will receive a prorated credit on housing from Monday, March 23rd through the end of the semester. The credit will be applied to each student’s account. Those with a refund available will receive funds on Friday, April 3.
