With a sharp rise of 41 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Kerr County today, July 7, is releasing some additional demographic information to help put the pandemic’s local effects into perspective.
“As of Monday (July 6), the Texas Department of State Health Services has caught up with us some, however completed epidemiology investigations are still running at about 50 percent of what we have reported to them,” reported William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator.
“Since then, Peterson Regional Medical Center has submitted 33 more confirmed positive cases, bringing our total up to 159 – with more anticipated later today,” Thomas said.
Additionally, Thomas noted that the results of the Texas Military Force clinic held last week in which 548 tests were done, have not been received yet.
The information provide here is for the first 83 investigations completed by the DHS, said Thomas, who will update this information as new data becomes available to the county.
Kerr County COVID-19 Data
***NOTE: This data is for the first 83 cases that have been completely investigated by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The agency lags in investigations due to the overwhelming rise in cases statewide. More detailed information will be released when available.
Case Investigation Statistics:
• 83 – Total cases investigated so far by DHS
• 55 – Kerrville cases by physical address
• 14 – Ingram cases
• 0 – Hunt cases
• 11 – Center Point cases
• 3 – Comfort cases
***76 cases still pending investigation (as of 07-06-20)
Transmission Method Statistics:
Again, this information is for the first 83 cases that have been investigated completely by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state-run agency continues to investigate cases submitted by Peterson Regional Medical Center and local clinics, and so this information will be updated as those investigations are finished and Kerr County is notified of the results, Thomas said.
Total: 83 Cases Investigated (to date) for How Kerr County Patients Were Infected:
• 2 – Travel outside of Texas
• 2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
• 8 – Unknown how infection occurred
• 23 – Household spread
• 19 – Community spread
• 19 – Close contact
• 3 – Lost to follow-up
• 7 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County
COVID-19 Local Age Statistics:
# of COVID-19 Positive Patients by Age Bracket in Kerr County, Texas
(** Results per PRMC of last 84 cases)
0 – Younger than 1 year old
4 -- 1-9 years old
0 -- 10-19 years old
19 – 20-29 years old
18 – 30-39 years old
8 – 40 to 49 years old
16 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
7 – 60 to 64 years old
3 – 65 to 69 years old
3 – 70 to 74 years old
2 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old
4 – 80 years old and older
Active – Recovered Statistics:
• 83 – Total active cases in Kerr County
• 74 – Total recovered cases
• 2 – Fatalities from COVID-19
