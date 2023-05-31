Meismer to serve as interim city manager

The City of Kerrville announced Tuesday that Kim Meismer will serve as interim city manager and Michael Hornes as interim deputy city manager as the city begins a search to replace departing City Manager E.A. Hoppe.
Meismer and Hornes will begin serving in their new interim roles beginning at 5 p.m. on June 20, 2023.
Meismer began her career with the City of Kerrville in 2007 in the Human Resources & Risk Management department. Since joining the city staff, she has served as the director of Human Resources & Risk Management, director of General Operations, executive director for General Operations, and most recently assistant city manager. Early in her career, she served the City of La Porte, Texas, and also worked in the petrochemical industry.
Meismer holds an undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management and earned her master’s degree in Public Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington. She has been married to her husband Bruce for 32 years. Together, they have three grown children and eight grandchildren who they love spending quality time with.
Hornes has served Kerrville as assistant city manager since February, 2022. Before that, he served as the assistant city manager for the City of Live Oak, Texas, just outside San Antonio, where his responsibilities included managing economic development, planning and zoning, municipal court and development services. Prior to his time in Live Oak, Hornes spent six years working in various departments for the City of Palestine, with his last two years spent as city manager. He has also worked for the City of New York and Lubbock, Texas, as well as in the oil and gas industry.
Hornes received both his bachelors and master’s degrees in Public Administration from Texas Tech University. He enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife Charlie and their two boys, playing golf, and camping with friends.
Hoppe, who served as Kerrville’s city manager since 2021, recently accepted a position as assistant city manager in Frisco, Texas. He will be leaving in mid-June.
