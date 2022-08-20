Lions Camp completes 73rd year

Another summer camping season has ended for youth camps around the Hill Country. One notable camp that just completed its 73rd year of operation is the Texas Lions Camp sponsored by Lions clubs statewide and Lions International.
Steve Mabry just completed his 32nd year as the executive director of the Texas Lions Camp.
Like many other camps and similar programs, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated changes to traditional ways of operating a camp. The Lions Camp had to change its programing in order to address the needs of children and their families during Covid pandemic conditions.
“We changed the paradigm of the camping experience when the pandemic began,” Mabry said, “using the family camp concept.”
The only qualifier for the family camp program required that a child be living with the family and have a special medical condition that qualified. The child had to be accompanied by a parent, or the whole family if desired. The goal of the program the past three summers has been to draw families closer together through shared experiences.
“I love our family program. I’ve loved what I have witnessed through our family camps. Since 1949 our mission has remained the same, and that is to improve self-esteem in children with medical conditions and we are currently doing that through their family. The program draws families closer together through shared experiences,” Mabry added.
He said the program challenges children who have something that makes them different and challenges their families also.
“Families see things that their own children can do. Parents walk away with a new perspective by getting to learn to do things together.”
Camp Improvements
The Texas Lions Camp is in the process of completing a $10.5 million revitalization and revamping of the camping facility. A total of 14 new buildings are now under construction.
“Between COVID and two storms in March and May of 2020 we had to develop a master plan to address the current and future needs of the camp,” Mabry said. “Our strategic plan is to draw on more of the 514 acres of camp property.”
The new plan includes construction of two new bunkhouses to replace the original bunkhouses destroyed in last year’s storm, probably a tornado, Mabry believes. Each new bunkhouse will be able to house 75 campers. Completion of the bunkhouses is scheduled for November, but a ribbon-cutting for the new facility was Friday night during the annual board of directors meeting.
Additionally under construction in the project are 12 multi-room cabins especially designed to house families who attend the camp with their children.
“The new construction will increase the capacity of the camp by 300 beds,” Mabry said, “and our future is to draw on the use of additional camp property. One day we hope to have four different camps on the property to include the two main “hilltop camps” plus an Eagle Trail Camp and the multi-room family camp.
Funding for the camp includes 64 percent from Lions Clubs in Texas and the balance from investments, foundations and the public. It costs about $3,000 per child per week to attend Lions camp. However those fees are paid in full by the Lions of Texas and other generous individuals. No family ever receives a bill for their child’s week at camp.
“We will also be returning to an aggressive leasing program for non-profits or other groups that need a host site for their meetings or activities,” Mabry said.
TLC will celebrate 75 years in April of 2024, and is planning a multi-day birthday bash to coincide with the full, solar eclipse, around April 8, the day of the eclipse. The general public is invited.
“The stars will be aligned over the Texas Lions Camp. We will be ground zero during the eclipse,” Mabry said. “As many as 150,000 visitors are expected in the county during the eclipse.”
Another strategy developed as a result of the pandemic was distance or remote programming for children unable to attend camp in person during the summer months. The creation of TLC Times, a formatted newspaper filled with activities and embedded QR codes makes navigation to resources, activities, stories and exciting content easily found by any internet-capable, camera-equipped device.
From the very beginning the camp’s goal has been to improve self-esteem in children with special medical conditions from around the State of Texas. It now serves as a residential camp for children with disabilities, type 1 diabetes and cancer.
History of the Camp
In Sept. 1948 three district Lions governors met to discuss a project to unite Lions clubs statewide. The big question was whether they would support a project that was not located in their respective districts.
The other question was whether they could find 100 children per session (nine sessions each summer) whose parents would let them stay away from home for one week. There was some opposition, but the three governors did not give up.
In the spring of 1949 the Texas Lions Camp was born at a Council of Governors Meeting in Brownsville. Six of the eight governors in Texas signed the paperwork needed to charter the camp. The charter was filed with the Secretary of State and was approved as a tax-exempt corporation on Apr. 4, 1949. At the Lions International convention in July the international directors approved the camp project.
By the fall of 1950 the search for property ended with the securing of 504 acres of land in Kerr County. An additional ten acres were added to the camp property later.
The deed to the property stated that $100,000 had to be raised and earmarked for construction of facilities on the site within six months. In Aug. 1950 there was only slightly more than $75,000 in funds available so a face-to-face campaign began with individual Lions clubs around the state.
As the deadline to raise the money neared, the campaign was more than $20,000 short. One of the district governors came to the rescue and wrote a check for the remaining amount as a “loan,” but the check was never cashed.
The formal groundbreaking took place in Sept. 1950. The same day construction began on the original two bunkhouses that were destroyed later in the 2020 storm. The year 1951 was devoted to completing the bunkhouses and planning for camp operations. By the fall of 1952 the kitchen had been completed.
Camp opened for the first ever session on June 8, 1953 with 40 children in attendance. By the end of the first summer 236 children had been to camp.
Now more than 1,500 children attend Lions Camp each summer. Over the years more than 79,000 children have benefited from the camping experience.
For more information on the Texas Lions Camp go to www.texaslionscamp.org or www.lionslegacyleague. org.
