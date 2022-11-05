Golf tourney funds new homes

The recent 15th Annual Kerr County Habitat Golf Tournament garnered a full field of golfers and raised the most money ever in the 15-year history of the event.
The funds raised will pay for the foundations and other initial costs for the final two homes to be built in Phase 2 of the Maud Jennings Subdivision at the corner of Meadowview and Legion streets.
The 30 teams with 120 players who participated in the tournament, held at Riverhill Golf Course, had an additional opportunity to take home a prized gift provided by music artist Robert Earl Keen. Keen donated a signed guitar and numbered golf balls were sold for $10 each. The balls were then dropped from a crane (bucket drop) and Kerrville resident Carl Browning walked away with the guitar. The ball drop was sponsored by PNC Bank.
“Habitat for Humanity Kerr County will build a foundation for two families for the future,” said Mary Campana, Habitat executive director.
Building homes for low-income families in Kerr County since 1989, the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity has been addressing the need for low-income housing in the community long before it became the huge economic topic it is today.
“We were pleased to have both KPUB and MacDonald Companies as our major sponsors for this year’s tournament,” Campana said. “We are very thankful also for the donation of the guitar which added additional funds to our program.”
Campana said there were 170 golf balls sold that were dropped during the “bucket drop.”
Results of the tournament included First Place Gross Team sponsored by South Star Bank, Harold Danford, Chuck Swallow, Jeff Harris and AJ Lovitt. First Place Net Team sponsored by KPUB, Philip Stacy, Bill Stacy, Phil DeMasco, and John Staub. Closest to the Pin #8 winner was Lew McCoy from the team sponsored by McCoy Building Supplies, and Longest Drive #13 winner was Charley Chipman from the Circle Star Consulting Services team.
