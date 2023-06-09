Celebrate ‘Flag Day’ with proper disposal

Flag Day is only one week away, on Wednesday, June 14.
It’s a day designated to celebrate the adoption of the first U.S. flag of the United States on June, 14, 1777, by the Continental Congress. The Continental Congress was the interim government established after victory in the American Revolution a year earlier, and provided time to form a new, more permanent government and write a constitution.
Not celebrated as a national holiday, but still an important day in America’s history, it is also considered the birthday of the United States Army, formerly known as the Continental Army during the American Revolution.
In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day. In 1949 National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress under Title 36 of the United States Code, however it is at the president’s discretion to officially proclaim the observance. Some states declared June 14 as a state holiday, but Texas does not. Many communities around the nation have Flag Day parades also.
One of the traditions of the June 14 commemoration is the ceremony for the disposition of worn, faded or tattered flags by veterans organizations in our community.
Although there is a formal ceremony tied to the destruction of the flags, this year the American Legion has chosen to modify it to a shorter version, according to George McHorse, adjutant/chaplain of Kerrville Memorial Post 208.
“We have a modified mailbox near the Riverside Drive entrance to the American Legion Hall. People can put flags in the box that need to be destroyed. We empty it periodically. If people have more than what the box will hold, they can place a plastic bag with the flags inside by the box and we will take care of them,” McHorse said late last week.
McHorse said they can accept the flags up until noon on June 14, when legion members will begin the destruction ceremony.
The crucial thing to remember is you should not throw a flag into the garbage. Flags should always be treated with respect and honor because they represent those who worked, fought and sacrificed their lives for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post also has a flag disposal box outside their building on Thompson Drive for local residents to place flags that need to be destroyed.
Rules on how to properly fly the flag were established in 1923 when the National Flag Conference met in Washington, D.C. The Flag Code was established which says that the flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.
The American Legion passed a resolution in 1937 which created a formal flag retirement ceremony used each June 14. The resolution, according to the Department of Defense website, states “the approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.”
The U.S. Flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration and that is why the ceremonies are held in a specific way.
Other ways to properly dispose of flags allow people to also bury the folded flag in a dignified box, or recycle them…an option common because flags made of synthetic or nylon material can pose a safety issue if burned, because it can create a toxic smoke. Some organizations also carefully cut the embroidered stars out of the flags and give them to veterans with a note that reminds them that their service will not be forgotten, according to the DOD webpage.
