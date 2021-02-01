Local students provide musical respite for Peterson Health staff, volunteers and visitors

by Tom Martin
Peterson Health Foundation ED
COVID-19 continues to take its toll.
Front line health care providers are working tirelessly to respond to the pandemic. Peterson Health Foundation Board Member Glenn Andrew wanted to provide relief to those working so hard to care for others.
In coordination with the foundation, Andrew introduced a project to do just that. He initiated a grassroots effort to raise funds to provide special expressions of appreciation and support for Peterson Health staff members.
Others also wanted to provide free concerts (featuring local artists) to create moments of delight, and give staff time to pause, enjoy, and feel comfort in the sounds of music.
With health care workers putting in longer hours, it was important to find ways to provide physical, mental, and emotional support on-site. This vision came to life on Jan. 18, with a string quartet performance at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Staff members, along with volunteers and visitors, were treated to the soothing sounds of classical music, Celtic music, and several popular tunes.
Tivy High School students Ella O'Donnell (Violin), Isabella Barker (Violin), Phaedra Bowlby (Viola), and Rowyn Bowlby (Cello) performed in the PRMC lobby under the direction of Marty Lenard, assistant professor of music at Schreiner University.
Thanks to the generous donations from the Kerrville community, along with those who give the gift of music, future experiences will continue to show the appreciation and support of the Kerrville community for the staff at PRMC.
