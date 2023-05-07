Mental health services for inmates

May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month, and signs will be displayed on the courthouse grounds again this year. The availability of mental health services in our community, not unlike other communities around the state, are limited and are presently not available to inmates in the county jail who suffer with mental challenges.
Under a new program introduced last Monday to county leaders the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center will apply for a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to begin a three-year program that will provide mental health services to incarcerated inmates.
Tod Citron, chief executive officer of the Hill Country MHDD program, made a presentation to commissioners asking for the county to approve collaboration between the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the local MHDD program.
“Hill Country MHDD has a 19-county catchment area that stretches from IH-35 on the east to Val Verde County on the west. We are a safety-net provider organization headquartered here in Kerr County,” Citron told the county leaders.
Citron explained there was a local mental health coalition that meets monthly at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The coalition is made up of mental health professionals, law enforcement, fire and EMS representatives, plus Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner.
“We have for a number of years been interested in a potential way to fund some operational dollars for potentially our population of people, folks who are in crisis and they will end up in the hands of local law enforcement agencies,” Citron said.
Citron said the grant under the Bureau of Justice Assistance program is under their “connect and protect” initiative. It is a three-year project with the first year be the planning period and the last two years for implementation.
The budget for the project has been set at $392,000 and requires a match, either cash or in-kind. The first two years match will be 20 percent and the final year will be 40 percent.
“We have the in-kind match for the first two years, but there may be some exposure in the third year, but Hill Country MHDD is prepared to cover the cash match,” Citron said, “and we are not asking for any funds from the county. What we are seeking today is a letter of your intent to collaborate. Hill Country MHDD would be the lead on the grant and collaborate with the sheriff’s office.”
Citron said HCMHDD would hire a mental health clinician to work with the inmates at the Kerr County Jail. The program would begin on Oct. 1 (when the grant starts), but the grant application was due May 1.
County Judge Rob Kelly explained that the clinician would be part of a multi-disciplinary team that would be made up of the mental health professional, a law enforcement representative and a member from the emergency services (EMS).
“They would handle all the mental health emergencies plus, in their down time, they make sure that people take their meds because, as they will tell you, more than 90 percent of the people we see in the mental health arena have quit taking their medications. They get better and think they don’t need to take them anymore or they don’t like the way they feel when they do take them,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the local coalition has learned that the local mental health problem is big enough to justify doing this type of collaboration.
“There’s something about a person with a badge. If you’ve got a badge, they’ll take their meds. This is something we’ve been working on at least the four and a half years I’ve been here and it has finally come to fruition and it’s funded with grant money. We’ve got a great opportunity here and we would be derelict of our duties if we did not try to implement this as soon as possible,” Kelly said.
Then he made the motion to approve the request. The court approved the motion unanimously.
Sheriff Larry Leitha echoed Kelly’s words of support for the grant and said the mental health clinician will be officed in the jail to work directly with inmates. The clinician may also be able to ride out with deputies on a call if a mental health issue is suspected to be involved.
“We are hoping that having a mental health professional on-site will reduce a lot of the transporting of inmates to state mental facilities, which takes a deputy off the street for an extended period of time. We are now having to transport, on the average, two times a week.”
The proactive approach in dealing with inmates with mental health challenges may also speed up the process for sending inmates who have be adjudicated on to Texas Department of Correction facilities, Leitha added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.