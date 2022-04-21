Wade Bowen to perform at SU Saturday

The Schreiner University Uniquely Texan Spring Concert will feature award-winning songwriter and Texas music artist Wade Bowen for a live concert, Saturday, April 23, on the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center lawn.
Music will begin at noon and go all day long with six bands scheduled to take the stage, including Shea Abshier, the Jon Young Band, Bernie Nelson, Phineus Reb, Kin Faux and this year’s headliner, Wade Bowen. This event is free and open to the public.
Planned as an event for all ages, it will be held rain or shine. Lawn chairs and/or blankets are allowed. No coolers, weapons of any kind, outside alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs will be tolerated on campus property.
Food venders will be on-site. Beer concessions will be available for those over 21 (with ID).
This event will celebrate Schreiner University students – past, present and future. The University wants the community to join in this celebration.
“We want to celebrate the current Schreiner students, future Schreiner students and our incredible alumni with this event,” stated Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications Manager for the University. “At the same time, Schreiner is proud to show our appreciation and celebrate this incredible community that supports us in so many ways by offering this free concert for everyone to enjoy. Kerrville loves Schreiner students, and Schreiner loves this community.”
The Uniquely Texan Spring Concert will be one of the many events taking place on the University campus that weekend. The University’s alumni homecoming, known as RECALL, will take place Friday through Sunday, and there will be admitted students’ events happening throughout the day on Saturday. Schreiner’s baseball and softball both play home games at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Schreiner University alumni can find more information on RECALL and register for events at www.schreiner.edu/alumni/recall/.
Timeline of just some of the events are as follows:
• 12:15 p.m. -10:30 p.m. musical performances located on CCAC front lawn;
• 12:15 p.m.: Shea Abshier;
• 1:30 p.m.: Jon Young Band;
• 3 p.m.: Bernie Nelson;
• 5 p.m.: Phineus Reb;
• 7 p.m.: Kin Faux;
• 9 p.m.: Wade Bowen.
Former and future students will have a gathering tent on the CCAC lawn. There will be a Game Zone provided by City of Kerrville and will also feature the SU BBQ team.
• 2 p.m. – Baseball vs. Austin College
• 2 p.m. – Softball vs. Southwestern
• 4 p.m. – Softball vs. Southwestern
For more information on other local accommodations, visit the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.kerrvilletexascvb.com.
Go to www.schreiner.edu for information and follow Schreiner University’s Facebook for more information leading up to the event. If you have any questions about Recall, contact Jessica Belschner, (830) 792-7204 or jbelschner@schreiner.edu or Susan Carver, (830) 792-7298 or scarver@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.