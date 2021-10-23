Two fatalities, multiple injuries reported at racing event

The Kerrville Police Department is conducting an investigation into a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two spectators at a local drag racing event and injured multiple others, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public informations officer.
“On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at about 3:20 p.m., a vehicle participating in a drag racing event, Airport Race Wars 2, which was taking place at Kerrville Aviation, 1875 Airport Loop at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Lamb said. “There were two fatalities. Multiple people were injured. Four were transported by air ambulances to treatment facilities in San Antonio. At least one person is being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center. No further information regarding the condition of those injured is available at this time.”
Lamb said the investigation “is in its early stages and we have no further information to release at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."
