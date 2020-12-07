‘Running Home For The Holidays’ planned

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to kick off your holiday fun with the “Running Home for the Holidays Virtual 5K” happening from Saturday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 13. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Christmas character and get out on the River Trail or other park trails for a festive run/walk.
Participants are to run or walk anytime from dawn to dusk during this time period. A start/finish line will be clearly marked near Centennial Field in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., for those that would like a designated distance for the River Trail. Participants are also encouraged to run other parts of the River Trail or other City park trails as well. A list of City parks with trails is listed below.
• The River Trail – approximately six miles of concrete trail.
Trailheads located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Birkdale in River Hills, G Street, Lehmann-Monroe Park, Louise Hays Park, Riverside Nature Center, Lowry Park, and The Dietert Center. The trailhead located at Schreiner University is still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. • Kerrville-Schreiner Park (2385 Bandera Highway) – approximately 10 miles of natural hike/bike trails with varying level of difficulty. Day pass fees will be waived at Kerrville-Schreiner Park for this purpose (proof of registration required).
• Singing Wind Park (2100 Singing Wind Drive) – two miles of natural hike/bike trails.
• Elm Creek Park (200 Methodist Encampment Road) – .8 mile crushed granite walking trail.
• Carver Park (820 Webster Avenue) – 1/3 mile of concrete looped walking trail.
• Lytle Park (600 Lytle Street) – approximate 1/3 mile of concrete looped walking trail.
You can track your time and distance on various free running apps such as RunKeeper, MapMyRun, Strava, Runtastic, and any other running app you feel comfortable using. Take pictures of your holiday outfits and send them to our social media pages (Instagram: @cityofkerrville or Facebook: City of Kerrville TX - City Hall) or e-mail to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov for a chance to be featured!
“Due to COVID-19, we adapted this 5K and made it virtual,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “It would normally be held at a designated location along the River Trail, but we want to avoid gatherings of people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. This virtual method offers a variety of locations for folks to exercise at their own convenience and level of comfort while social distancing. You don’t even have to participate in a park. You can walk or run around your neighborhood or on a treadmill if you have one. We still wanted to provide a little bit of holiday fun while encouraging the community to get outdoors and be active.”
Register online at www.kerrvilletx.gov or over the phone at (830) 257-7300 with the Parks and Recreation Department. The registration fee is $10 per participant and includes a shirt and a raffle ticket.
Winners of the raffle will be announced on Dec. 8 via various formats such as e-mail, social media, and website. By submitting photos, entries agree for their submissions to be displayed publicly. Purchase additional raffle tickets for $5 to have a better shot at winning one of our various prizes. The first 50 entries will be guaranteed a t-shirt and race medal.
COVID-19 Disclaimer:
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person contact. As a result, federal, state, and local governments and federal and state health agencies recommend social distancing and have, in many locations, prohibited the congregation of groups of people. Please keep this in mind as you are out and about.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
