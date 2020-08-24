Questions about gasoline mishap abound

We are getting multiple reports of some sort of mishap with delivery of gasoline at the Valero/Corner Store Circle K convenience store next to the Kerrville Police Department.
While not confirmed, patrons are reporting that while purchasing "regular" gas at the pumps, diesel fuel was actually dispensed.
We went to the store for confirmation, but were told "no comment" and directed to a 1-800 number, which we called.
While we were there, yellow "out of service" bags were being placed on the pump handles.
We are working to get more information on this story and will relay details once we get them.
If you purchased gasoline at this location and are experiencing engine trouble, it would be prudent to contact the store for details on how to get the diesel fuel out of your tank.
The number to customer service is 1-800-324-8464.
