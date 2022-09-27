OLH celebrates seniors at special blessing mass

Our Lady of the Hills celebrated this year’s seniors with a Blessing Ceremony held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 9.
The service was attended by the entire OLH student body as well as students from Notre Dame Catholic School. The service was presided over by Fr. Rafal Duda.
The 10 seniors participated in the beautiful celebratory Mass, during which the entire class was blessed. Principal Bridget Collins acknowledged each senior individually and presented many with their blessed senior rings.
“This Blessing Mass is a tradition at Our Lady of the Hills, celebrating the current senior class. It is our community's opportunity to recognize and honor the young men and women who have made a commitment to their education and are looking toward their future as a graduate of a Catholic college preparatory school,” Collins said.
